Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Wild will take down Penguins)
Breaking down the best NHL bets to place for Monday night action on ice, including a game between the Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins.
It's a new week in the NHL so let's try to get started off on the right foot.
There are five games across the league tonight so even if you're going to be locked in on Monday Night Football, let's also sprinkle some plays across the world of hockey.
Best NHL Picks Today
- Wild +104 vs. Penguins
- Kraken vs. Stars UNDER 6.5 (-120)
- Panthers -120 vs. Flames
Wild vs. Penguins prediction
The Wild have been unbelievable defensively of late. When looking at adjusted 5-on-5 numbers over their last 10 games, they have an expected goals against of 1.86 per 60 minutes and an actual goals against of 1.09 per 60 minutes. Now, they take on a Penguins team that has struggled to find the back of the net.
Over the same span of games, the Penguins are scoring on just 7.01% of their shots on goal, the third worst mark in the NHL. So, where are the goals for Pittsburgh going to come from? If the Pens' offensive opportunities are limited and they also can't score on the few they do get, I just don't see how they can keep pace with the Wild.
I'll back Minnesota as a slight home underdog.
Kraken vs. Stars prediction
The Kraken and Stars have both struggled offensively of late. In their last 10 games, they're 29th and 31st in expected goals per 60 minutes of adjusted 5-on-5 play. To strengthen the argument even more, they're third and 10 in expected goals against per 60 minutes of adjusted 5-on-5 play.
So, we have two teams who have been playing great in their own end but terrible in their opponent's end? Sounds like an UNDER bet to me!
Panthers vs. Flames prediction
The Panthers are trending in the right direction and it's time to take advantage of their strong play lately. Over their last 10 games, they're fifth in the NHL in expected goal percentage and fourth in expected goals for, averaging 3.51 per 60 minutes of play.
We simply can't trust the Flames with their current goaltending situation. They have a team save percentage of .886 this season and if Jacob Markstrom starts tonight, he has an .896 save percentage on the year and has struggled in a big way of late.
The Panthers offense is going to overpower the Flames tonight.
