Best NHL Eastern Conference Championship First Period prop for Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers Game 1
By Mark Wallis
The Eastern Conference Championships get underway tonight in Madison Square Garden, as the New York Rangers play host to the Florida Panthers.
As the NHL playoffs have progressed, there is a particular trend that has emerged- defense is how games are being won. In what the odds makers have as a pick 'em game, we are sure to see a hard-fought defensive battle.
Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers Odds, Spread, Total
Spread:
- Panthers: +1.5 (-295)
- Rangers: -1.5 (+235)
Moneyline:
- Panthers: -110
- Rangers: -110
Total: 5.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are coming off 4-2 series wins and are now just eight wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup. The pressure to play team defense has not been as paramount as it will be in this game and each game moving forward.
Not only are both teams very good at playing team defense, they are exceptional with their ability to draw penalties on the opposition. Penalties mean power play opportunities, and both the Panthers and the Rangers are masters at converting those PP's into scores.
The Panthers have played five road games throughout these playoffs and are averaging 3.4 Power Play opportunities per game. Florida is converting those opportunities into goals 35.3% of the time.
New York has also benefited from the Power Play as well. In their five playoff games played at home they are averaging 4.0 PP opportunities per game and are converting those opportunities into goals 30% of the time.
First period prop bets are very goalie dependant, and both starting goalies tonight line up well for this play. Starting for Florida will be Sergei Bobrovsky. Bobrovsky has started all 10 games played by the Panthers so far this post-season, and has 90.0% save rate. He has also allowed a first period goal in four of his last five starts, with two of those games seeing him allow 2 goals in the first period.
Igor Shesterkin will be patrolling the net for the Rangers tonight. Shesterkin was a "Under" machine for us all season, holding teams scoreless in the first period in 57.4% of his 55 regular season starts. That has not been the case in the post-season. In his 10 starts in the playoffs, he has allowed 1+ goals in the first period in eight game.
PICK: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers o1.5 First Period +100
