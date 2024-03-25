Best NHL First Period Bets: Which Teams Are Allowing and Scoring the Most Goals Early?
Here is a breakdown of the teams that are your best bets for 1st Period O/U's: full of scoring stats, streaks, and trends!
By Mark Wallis
For me, there is nothing like a 20-minute sweat that is brought on from a NHL first period Over/Under bet! I refer to it as my nightly "cardio!"
I really enjoy the relative quickness of the wager's outcome.
As a result, three years ago, my son and I built an AI self-learning NHL model to specifically target teams and goalies that were, in the first period, either prone to giving up goals or really stifling with their defense.
I hope that you will find this information as useful as I do, and if you are new to first period wagering- WELCOME! There really is nothing like a good first period sweat!
One of the benefits of targeting a specific team/goalie is that the odds are typically even money or better.
Not an official play, but for the sake of an example, tonight's matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues, the O/U for the 1st period is 1.5 with the Over odds at -130.
But if you knew that both teams have hit the Under in four of their last six games, you could play the Under with much more confidence and at better odds (-105).
Here is a listing of the Top 5 teams that have current streaks of ALLOWING 1+ goals to be scored in the first period:
1. Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tamp Bay Lightning are currently on a four game streak of allowing a goal in the first period.
In their last 10 games played they have allowed the opposition to score in eight of those games.
2. Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche are on a three-game streak for allowing a goal in the first period and have done so in six of their last 8 games. In those last eight games, four of them have seen two-plus goals allowed in the first period.
3. Calgary Flames
Calgary is on a three-game streak allowing at least one goal in the first period.
And in their last 11 games, the Flames have allowed the opposing team to score in eight of them.
4. Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars have allowed the opponent to score in the first period in seven of their last 10 games played.
They are also on a three-game streak.
5. Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have a three game streak of allowing a goal in the first period, and have done so in six of their last 10 games.
What about the teams that are getting off to fast starts and scoring in the first period?
The Top 5 NHL teams that have current streaks of at least three games of SCORING in the first period:
1. Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver has scored in the first period in seven straight games.
The Canucks also have the NHL's largest positive goal differential in the first period this season at +41.
2. San Jose Sharks
While being in the bottom tier of most offensive and defensive metrics this season, the San Jose Sharks have found a way to get on the scoreboard early as of late.
They have a four-game streak of scoring in the first period and have lit the lamp in the first in eight of their last 10 games.
3. LA Kings
The Los Angeles Kings are on a three-game streak of scoring a goal in the first period.
They have gotten on the scoreboard early in six of their last 10 games.
4. St. Louis Blues
The Blues are riding a three-game streak of scoring a goal in the first period and have done so in five of their last seven games.
5. Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets are also on a three-game first period scoring streak.
They have managed at least one goal in the first period in six of their last seven games.
The takeaway...
First period wagers are a great way to enjoy a snippet of the hockey game. Without having the knowledge of how a team is trending can be very costly to the average bettor.
Having current information about a team's performance in the first period gives you the slight edge.
Wednesday, I will post the second of this three part "series." In Part 2, I will list the teams that are the top teams for keeping the opposition off the scoreboard in the first period, along with the teams that struggle to score in the first.
In the third part, I will identify the specific starting goalies that you can target to really give you the edge in first period team prop bets.
