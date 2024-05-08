Best NHL First Period Prop for Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers
By Mark Wallis
The Boston Bruins will be looking to take a 2-0 lead back home after they face the Florida Panthers in this pivotal Eastern Conference Semi Final Game 2 match up tonight.
If Game 1 was any indication of what we can expect, this is going to be a hard fought, defensive game. Florida is favored to win on their home ice, however, I am not going to pick a side in this game, instead I am going with the same play that cashed for us in Game 1!
Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Prediction and Pick
Both teams came out in Game 1 with the same game plan in mind- play lock down defense and let the other team crack under the pressure. Well, that is exactly what we got, 31 minutes of gritty, hard-hitting defense, and then the wheels came off for the Panthers.
Florida started the scoring and then gave up four unanswered goals, plus an empty net goal to end the game.
I expect Florida to be able to identify where those breakdowns defensively happened, and get them addressed for Game 2.
The goalie play from both Jeremy Swayman for Boston and Sergei Bobrovsky for the Panthers was stellar to start this series and has been througout the playoffs.
Swayman, in his four road games this post-season, has a 95.0% save rate and a 1.52 GAA. Florida's Bobrovsky has been solid in goal in his four home games this post-season, posting a 91.2% save rate and a 2.25 GAA.
PICK: Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers 1st Period u1.5 - 125
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can also follow my daily plays and track my record on BetStamp here.