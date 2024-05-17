Best NHL First Period Prop for Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Game 6
By Mark Wallis
Game 5 of this series was everything that I thought it would be -- a hard hitting, low scoring matchup. Boston squeaked out a 2-1 win on the road, and will now try to even the series at three games apiece tonight at home in TD Gardens.
The first three games of this series involved each team finding their offensive stride on the way to victories.
In those three games the winning team scored five or more goals and held the losing team to just a single goal in each game.
Games 4 and 5 were very different -- both one goal outcomes, with no more than five goals being scored between the teams combined.
Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Odds, Spread, and Total
Puck Line
- Panthers: -1.5 (+184)
- Bruins: +1.5 (-225)
Moneyline
- Panthers: -146
- Bruins: +122
Total: 5.5 (Over +104/Under -128)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Prediction and Pick
We have seen these teams play a style of hockey that has covered the spectrum of offensive scoring. What has remained consistent is the style of play that takes place in the first period.
Boston's Jeremy Swayman has been been elite in goal for the Bruins in the post-season this year. In his 11 playoff starts, he has a 2.16 GAA and a NHL playoff best save rate of 93.3% for goalies with more than 3 starts.
He has also held the opposition scoreless in the first period in nine of those 11 starts.
Florida will be starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky tonight to face the Bruins.
Bobrovsky has a 2.51 GAA and a 89.4% save rate over his nine playoff starts this post-season. Where Florida has excelled is in how they have protected Bobrovsky with stifling defense.
In this series, the Panthers have allowed the Bruins 24.2 SOG/60 mins. During the first period, they have let Bobrovsky have to tend to 6.3 SOG during this series.
What that means for us is simple: Boston has a goalie that stops just about everything and Florida's defense doesn't let too many shots even get to their goalie.
Which is why I am playing the first period under in Game 6.
PICK: Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins 1st Period u1.5 (-130)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
