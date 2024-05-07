Best NHL First Period Prop for Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers
By Mark Wallis
The Carolina Hurricanes will be looking to get their high-octane offense back on track tonight when they face off against the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.
The Rangers held off the 'Canes to earn a Game 1 victory after jumping out to a 3-1 lead in the first period. Despite having won the President's Cup for the most wins, the Rangers are even money underdogs on their home ice tonight. Instead of trying to pick a side in this matchup, I am going after a first-period prop that has hit in three of the four meetings between these teams this year.
Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Odds, Spread, and Total
Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Prediction and Pick
The Rangers' defense for the majority of Game 1 shut down the fast, high-shooting Carolina Hurricane offense. Before this series, the Hurricanes averaged 33.8 SOG per game in the post-season. In the opening game with the Rangers, that offense was held to 25 SOG with 11 of those shots coming in the final seven minutes of the third period.
Even with limited shooting opportunities for the Hurricanes, both teams were able to register a first-period goal- the Rangers tallied 3. The first-period Over has hit in three of the four meetings between these two teams in both the regular season and playoffs.
Rangers starting goalie, Igor Shesterkin has allowed a first-period goal in the last four games he has started. Carolina Hurricane goalie, Frederik Andersen, has allowed a first-period goal in the last two games he has started.
With both teams having +12:00 Penalty In Mins/60 minutes, there are sure to be Power Play opportunities that are going to help us with this wager!
PICK: Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers First Period Total o1.5 -105
