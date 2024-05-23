Best NHL First Period Prop for Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars WCF Game 1
By Mark Wallis
After we were treated to a very competitive, hard-hitting, defensive battle in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals last night, I am sure that when the Oilers and Stars take the ice tonight to start their Western Conference Finals series, we will not be disappointed.
Dallas is the favorite to win tonight's game and the series overall. However, the Oilers have played very well this post-season, and should never be viewed as a true underdog. Instead of trying to pick a side, I am playing a first-period total that has hit in six of Dallas' last eight games during these playoffs.
Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Odds, Spread, Total
Odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline:
- Oilers +110
- Stars -130
Total: 6 (Over -112/Under -108)
Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Prediction and Pick
Jake Oettinger is playing better in goal during the post-season than his season numbers would have indicated he would be playing. During the regular season, Oettinger had an 89.8% save rate and a 2.78 GAA in the 28 games he played on his home ice. During the 13 playoff games he has started for Dallas in this post-season, he has a 91.8% save rate and a much lower 2.09 GAA.
Oettinger will face off against an Oilers team that had difficulty scoring against him in the first period during the regular season. These teams met three times during the regular season and the Oilers were able to light the lamp in the first period in just one of those games. That lone goal was scored by Dallas' Goalie #2, Scott Wedgewood.
Stuart Skinner will be the starting goalie for the Oilers when they take the ice tonight. In Skinner's 10 post-season starts, he has held teams scoreless in the first period in five of them. While he has given up 2+ goals in two of his playoff starts, in both of Edmonton's series-clinching games he rose to the occasion and shut the opposition out in the first. He will have to do the same tonight if he wants to keep that starting role for Game 2.
Oettinger has been dominant in the first period in the playoffs, holding the opposition off the scoreboard in seven of his last playoff starts. When we have goalies playing well, in the Conference Finals opening game, where teams are going to come out and play tight to start- a first period under is the way to play it!
PICK: Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars 1st Period Total u1.5 +102
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
