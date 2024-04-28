Best NHL First Period Prop for New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals
Breaking down why this first period play is the way I am approaching this game between the Rangers vs Capitals
By Mark Wallis
The New York Rangers have a commanding 3-0 lead in this best-of-seven series and will be looking to deliver the final blow to the Washington Capitals tonight.
Winners of the President's Cup, the Rangers are leaving little doubt about why they were the winningest team in the NHL during the regular season. Predictably, New York is a big favorite to complete the sweep in Washington D.C. on Sunday.
Instead of playing the side, I am approaching this game with a first period prop that backs the goalie playing with the most confidence and the better defense in front of him tonight.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of just $5! Get started below!
New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals Odds, Spread, and Total
New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals Prediction and Pick
The New York Rangers will be starting goalie Igor Shesterkin tonight when they face off against the Washington Capitals. Shesterkin has been exceptional in goal this series, posting a 93.3% save rate and a miniscule 1.66 GAA.
The Capitals have been able to score in the first period against the Rangers in two of the three games played so far- I don't see that happening tonight. I expect that we see a focused and determined Shesterkin and Ranger team looking to deliver the knock-out blow to the Capitals.
That will have to begin in the first period. Shesterkin has held teams scoreless in the first period in 53% of his starts on the season, including the playoffs, which is the second highest percentage for goalies in the playoffs. At 61%, Boston's Jeremy Swayman sits atop that list. Expect Shesterkin to close that gap at the end of the first period tonight.
PICK: Washington Capitals Team Total u0.5 1st Period -115
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Mark Wallis' 2024 Hockey Record here. You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.