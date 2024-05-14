Best NHL First Period Prop for the Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers
By Mark Wallis
The Florida Panthers are looking to close out their Eastern Conference Semi Final series against the Boston Bruins tonight on their home ice.
After the Bruins won the first game of this series in Miami, it has been all Florida since.
The Panthers have dominated the last three games of this series, and are the very heavy, odds on favorite to win the game tonight. Instead of laying the heavy premium to pick a side, I am playing a first period total that has hit in three of the four games played so far.
Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Odds, Puck Line, Total
Puck Line
- Bruins +1.5 (-148)
- Panthers -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Bruins: +180
- Panthers: -218
Total
- 5.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Prediction and Pick
The Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky in goal tonight against the Bruins. Bobrovsky has done a solid job throughout this post-season, where he has started nine games and posted a 89.2% save rate and a 2.55 GAA. In his four games against the Bruins this series, he has a 88.5% save rate and a 2.57 GAA.
The Bruins will counter with Jeremy Swayman in the crease, and Swayman's numbers have been incredible, despite the outcomes of the games. In his post-season starts, Swayman has a 93.0% save rate and a 2.28 GAA.
The first 20 minutes of each game has been fairly consistent- lots of hard hitting defense, and not very many scoring opportunities for either team.
With the Bruins playoff future hanging on the outcome of this game, I do not expect them to take any unnecessary chances offensively to risk being beaten in transition by the Panthers.
Game 5 is going to be a grind-it-out low scoring type of game.
PICK: Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers 1st Period u1.5
