Best NHL First Period Prop for Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins
Here is why I am backing this first period team total under- that is 7-1 on the year!
By Mark Wallis
With four games being played tonight in the NHL, there are lots of different plays that we could have made. I am choosing to go with the one that is 7-1 on the entire year when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins have met.
Boston has a commanding 3-1 lead in this best-of-seven series and is expected to turn out the lights on Toronto's playoff run tonight, which is why they are the heavy favorites. I am going with a first-period team total under instead, for some real value!
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins Odds, Spread, and Total
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins Prediction and Pick
This Toronto team is in shambles. If what we saw in Game 4 is any indication of what will take the ice tonight in Boston, this game could be over in a hurry. The in-fighting and lack of goal production have been self-inflicted wounds the Leafs have yet to mend.
However, there has been some consistency in the Toronto game, and has been present in seven of the eight games these teams have played against each other this year- Boston does not let Toronto score goals in the first period.
While Toronto did manage a first-period goal in Game 2, it was the only time they have been able to do so all season.
Jeremy Swayman has tallied some incredible stats for Boston in this series, posting a 95.6% save rate and a 1.34 GAA- the lowest amongst goalies in the playoffs with at least two starts. In the seven starts Swayman has had against Toronto this year, in both the regular and postseason, the Leafs are 7-0 to the under in the first period.
PICK: Toronto Team Total u0.5 1st Period +100
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Mark Wallis' 2024 Hockey Record here. You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.