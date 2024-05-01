Best NHL First Period Team Total for Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers
This first period under is 3-1 in this series between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers- that is why it is tongiht's best NHL team prop!
By Mark Wallis
With just two games being played in the NHL playoffs tonight, I am targeting a team that has struggled to get going in the first period not just in this series, but really, for the entire season.
The Los Angeles Kings travel north to face the Edmonton Oilers tonight in a Game 4 of the Western Conference playoffs. The Oilers have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, and will be looking to close the series out tonight on their home ice.
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Odds, Spread, and Total
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction and Pick
Edmonton is the heavy home team favorite tonight having won 73.2% of their regular season home games. Instead of paying the heavy pricetag to play a side, I am taking a first period team total under that is much more approachable.
During the regular season, the Los Angeles Kings were notoriously slow starters offensively. In their 41 road games, they managed to score a first period goal in 38% of them. In this series against Edmonton, the Kings have managed to light the lamp in the first period in just one game.
Stuart Skinner will be in goal for the Oilers tonight, initially the series got off to a rough start for Skinner. However, in Games 3 and 4, he has really elevated his defense, giving Edmonton the edge in the series. He has a 91.9% save rate and is coming off a shutout win in Game 4.
I expect the Oilers and Skinner to keep the Kings off the scoreboard in the first period, and ultimately, win the game.
PICK: Los Angeles Team Total u0.5 1st Period +105
