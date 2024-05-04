Best NHL First Period Team Total for Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins
It is Game 7, and I am going back to the well on this play- here is why I am backing Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins with this first period team total prop.
By Mark Wallis
May the fourth be with you all, for those who celebrate! There will be "Star Wars" on the ice tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Boston Bruins in what is sure to be an epic, winner take all, Game 7.
This will be the fourth time that these teams have played a Game 7 in the playoffs since 2013. Boston is 4-0 in those games. Tonight's game has Boston as the home favorite, but as we have already seen in this series, that means very little.
In this decisive matchup, I'm targeting a team total prop for the first period!
Both teams have arrived here on the backs of their respective goalies, who have been absolutely ELITE in the net!
While Boston's Jeremy Swayman and Toronto's Joseph Woll have been playing exceptionally well, I am backing Swayman tonight because of his experience.
Swayman has held opponents scoreless in the first period in 60% of his 48 starts this season- including his playoff stats. In just this series, he has held the Leafs at bay in the first period in four if his five starts.
Swayman also has a 94.7% save in the five games against Toronto in the post-season, to go along with a 1.47 GAA. The Bruins are doing all they can to help protect Swayman this series as well by averaging 19.04 Blocked Shots/60 min, and doling out an average of 47.51 Hits/60 Min.
As expected in Gmae 7, the focus is going to be on defense, looking to avoid the critical mistake that can end team's seasons.
I like Swayman to be the dominating 'Force' he has been against the Leafs all season, and especially in the first period tonight.
PICK: Toronto Team Total u0.5 1st Period (-115)
