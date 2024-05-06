Best NHL First Period Total Prop for Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers
By Mark Wallis
Game 1 in the Eastern Conference playoff semi-finals gets started when the Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins. Boston is coming off a dramatic Game 7 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, while Florida has not played since winning their series, 4-1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning last Monday.
Florida is the home favorite in tonight's game despite having lost all four regular season games to Boston. Instead of trying to pick the winner of Game 1 with a lopsided price, I am going with a goalie prop that has better value.
Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Prediction and Pick
Both Sergei Bobrovsky and Jeremy Swayman have been spectacular in goal for their teams these playoffs. Bobrovsky has started all five playoff games for the Panthers and in his three games at home, has posted a 1.65 GAA. and a 93.2% save rate. Swayman has almost identical stats with a 1.69 GAA and a 93.8% save rate.
Both goalies have also benefited from some wonderful team defense being played in front of them. Boston has been a physical defense through the first round, averaging 47.37 Hits/60 min and 19.09 Blocks/60 min in the three road playoff games. They are playing a rough, hard-hitting style of defense and are closing the shooting lanes.
Florida is playing defense just as hard as Boston, the Panthers in their four home games during these playoffs, have averaged 51.8 Hits/60 min and 16.04 Blocks/60 min.
I expect that this game, and especially the first period, is going to be played in the same manner- hard hitting defense and very small shooting lanes.
PICK: Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers First Period u1.5 -125
