Best NHL Goalie Prop for Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
By Mark Wallis
The Colorado Avalanche will be trying to extend their 1-0 series lead in this Western Conference playoff matchup against the Dallas Stars tonight.
Game 1 ended in a 4-3 OT victory for Colorado after Ave's Nate McKinnon tied the game just 39 seconds into the third period.
While Dallas is the favorite in tonights game, I am taking a goalie prop play that is a little more affordable.
This goalie prop has hit in seven of the last 10 games for Jake Oettinger.
Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Prediction and Pick
Game 1 of this series needed an additional nine minutes of overtime play for the game to be decided. Even with that additional time, both teams managed a combined total of 48 SOG.
Dallas has held teams to an average of 23.4 Shots On Goal in their five home games during this post-season. During the regular season the Avalanche and Stars played twice in Dallas, where Colorado averaged 36.0 SOG against the Stars.
But this is playoff hockey- defense is name of the game. As we saw in Game 1, when the Stars defense blocked 17 shots and held the Avalanche offense to 26 SOG. I expect to see more of that 'attack' defense tonight from the Stars.
Jake Oettinger has been solid in goal for the Stars during the post-season, posting a 91.5% save rate and a 2.15 GAA.
PICK: Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Jake Oettinger u27.5 Saves
