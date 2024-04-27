Best NHL Goalie Prop for Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights
This goalie prop is 2-0 in the series between the Stars and Golden Knights, and it is why it is the best NHL prop bet for this game!
By Mark Wallis
The Vegas Golden Knights have jumped out to a commanding 2-0 lead in this Western Conference series against the Dallas Stars. The Stars were the heavy favorites to win the series, and now are just trying to win a game!
This Dallas team has struggled against Vegas all year- including the playoffs, the Stars are now 0-3-2 against the Golden Knights. The Dallas offense just can not generate any sort of momentum against this Vegas team.
With this game almost at pick 'em odds for a side to win, I am approaching it with a goalie prop that is 2-0 so far in this series.
Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Odds, Spread, and Total
Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Prediction and Pick
During the regular season, the Stars were only able to average 1.33 goals per game against Vegas, and that has gone up slightly to 2.00 goals/game for the playoffs.
Where Dallas has excelled in the first two playoff games is on Shots On Goal Allowed.
The Stars are limiting the Golden Knights to an average of just 20 SOG for the playoffs. That number is down from the 29 SOG average the Stars allowed Vegas during the regular season.
Jake Oettinger will be starting goalie for the Stars tonight, and has been off his regular season stats this series. During the playofffs, he has a 85.0% save rate and a 3.5 GAA. His season numbers are 90.5% save rate and 2.72 GAA.
With Dallas keeping Vegas from shooting the puck, and Oettinger's inconsistency in the net, I really like this goalie prop tonight!
PICK: Dallas Stars Jake Oettinger u25.5 Saves -110
