Best NHL Goalie Prop for Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers
Here is why I am playing this goalie prop in Game 1 between Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers
By Mark Wallis
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semi-finals kicks off this afternoon when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the New York Rangers.
These teams played three times during the regular season, with the New York Rangers holding a 2-1 edge over the Hurricanes. However, Carolina is favored to win this series and come into game one as the slight favorite.
Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Odds, Spread, Total
Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Prediction and Pick
Carolina will be starting Frederik Andersen in goal tonight, who was solid in defense for the 'Canes in round one against the New York Islanders. In that series, Andersen posted a 91.2% save rate and 2.25 GAA. Andersen also averaged 30.5 Saves during the two road games against the Islanders.
The New York Rangers averaged 29.5 SOG in their two, first-round home games against the Washington Capitals. The Rangers should not have much difficulty keeping that shooting pace against Carolina, as the Hurricanes are yielding an average of 33 SOG on the road during this post-season.
When we look at the Shots on Goal that Carolina has allowed, and combine that with the shooting volume that the Rangers are taking, the SOG in this game should be plenty to get Andersen over his save line. My model has the xSaves at 28.4.
PICK: Carolina Hurricanes Frederik Andersen o25.5 Saves -120
