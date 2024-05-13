Best NHL Goalie Prop for Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers
By Mark Wallis
Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semi Finals moves to Madison Square Garden tonight when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the New York Islanders.
New York has a commanding 3-1 lead in this best-of-seven series and will be looking to close the series out in front of what is sure to be a very loud and raucous home crowd. There is no question that Carolina is in desperation mode for Game 5. A win tonight and the Hurricanes will get to play Game 6 on their home ice.
The Rangers are the heavy favorites to win the series, however, in this game, the odds makers have it as a pick 'em contest. Instead of playing a side in this game, I am taking a goalie prop that has hit in three of the four previous games of this series.
Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Prediction and Pick
The New York Rangers have been an almost unstoppable force in these NHL Playoffs, moving through the first 2 rounds with a 7-1-0 record. The lone blemish coming in Game 4 of this series. New York's goalie, Igor Shesterkin, has been masterful in goal for the Rangers.
In Shesterkin's four home starts in these playoffs, he has compiled a 92.2% save rate and a 2.24 GAA. Shesterkin is also averaging 30.13 Saves a game in his eight playoff starts, and that number jumps up to an average of 37.0 Saves during this series against the Hurricanes.
Carolina can not afford to play this game at a slow pace to grind out a win. The Hurricanes have been shooting the puck an average of 40.0 SOG this series. They are going to need that high-volume shooting performance if they are going to steal a win tonight in New York.
PICK: Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin o29.5 Saves
