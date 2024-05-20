Best NHL Goalie prop for Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks Game 7
By Mark Wallis
Is there anything as exciting and intense as a Game 7, series-deciding, contest in any sport, but especially NHL hockey? I am hard-pressed to come up with anything in the sporting world that rivals it.
Edmonton will be looking to win the series on the road tonight, they are also the odds-on favorite in this game. Both teams have proven they can win on the road in this series, so with the high-octane offense the Oilers possess, it isn't surprising that they are the favorites to win. The trend during the NHL post-season this year has been the increased team defense played in "decision" games.
There has been a trend developing during the NHL post-season this year, and that is, the increased levels of team defense played in series "decision" games. That is why I am taking a goalie prop for tonight's game that has a 5-1 record in this series.
Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks Odds, Spread, Total
Moneyline:
- Oilers -162
- Canucks +134
Total: 5.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks Prediction and Pick
The trend in the NHL this post-season has been for teams putting more focus and emphasis on team defense, in an effort to protect their goalie and limit opposition scoring opportunities. Edmonton is a great example of how that trend has played out. Their team defense has seen a marked increase in Hits/60 minutes and Blocks/60 minutes in the last two games played. The Oilers were averaging 10.26 Blocks/60 in the first four games and have raised that number to 14.5 Blocks/60 in the last two games. The Oilers' average of 30 Hits/60 in the first four games has also gone up to 36 Hits/60 in the previous two games.
That increase in team defense not only limits scoring opportunities, but it also closes shooting lanes. The result is that Edmonton's starting goalie Stuart Skinner does not have many opportunities to collect saves. Not that Vancouver was firing away at the goal in high volume to begin with. The Canucks have only had one game with more than 25 SOG in this series.
In this series, Vancouver has taken 24, 19, 18, 21, 35, and 15 shots on goal. I am going to back the goalie whose team is playing the better team defense and has kept Vancouver from shooting the puck.
PICK: Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks Stuart Skinner u23.5 Saves
