Best NHL Goalie Prop for the Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights
With an obvious change in game tempo from both teams, this is why I am playing this goalie prop for the Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights game tonight!
By Mark Wallis
Tonight's game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights is sure to be a hard-fought, close game. With the road team having won all three games of this series so far, the Stars will be looking to even things up with a win tonight.
With Dallas being the slight favorite to win tonight, I am taking a goalie prop that is not dependent on who wins- it is about how the game will be played!
What a dynamic difference in the style of play we saw in Game 3 as opposed to the first two games. Vegas held Dallas to a combined 51 SOG in the first two games and allowed 46 SOG in Game 3 alone. Dallas saw the Golden Knights take 34 SOG in Game 3, while only having a combined total of 40 SOG in the first two games.
Dallas certainly does not want to go down another game in this series, and that pressure to win, should result in another barrage of shots on goal from the Stars offense- very similar to what we saw in Game 3.
The Golden Knights will have Logan Thompson in goal tonight. Thompson has been stellar for the Golden Knights this series. His stats for the entire series are a 92.7% save rate and a 2.14 GAA.
With a more offensively focused Dallas team facing a determined and stingy goalie like Thompson, I like this pick for what is sure to be an exciting game to watch tonight!
Pick: Vegas Golden Knights Logan Thompson o27.5 Saves -105
