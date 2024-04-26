Best NHL Goalie Prop for New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals
Breaking down why a goalie prop best is the way to go in the Rangers vs Capitals game tonight!
By Mark Wallis
We have a full four game slate of Game 3's tonight in the NHL. In fact, we will have four NHL games played for the entire weekend- so strap in!
Tonight, the New York Rangers travel to Washington to take on the Capitals in a pivotal Game 3 of this Metropolitan Division series.
With a commanding 2-0 lead, the Rangers are the heavy favorites to win tonight's game, even as the road team.
Instead of laying down the heavy price to play the favorite, I am approaching this game with a goalie prop that is 2-0 this series, and 4-0 for the entire season.
New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals Odds, Spread, Total
New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals Prediction and Pick
The New York Rangers have held the Capitals to an average of 23 SOG in the first two games of this series. Granted, those games were not played in front of the Capitals faithful home crowd.
In the two home games the Capitals played against the Rangers during the regular season, they were still only able to average 25 SOG. The Capitals highest Shots On Goal output against the Rangers has only been 29 SOG back in December.
While New York is winless on the Capitals ice this year, both of those game were low-scoring and low-shooting.
I am expecting a similar game to be played tonight. Igor Shesterkin has been playing very well in goal for the Rangers thus far in the series, posting a 91.3% save rate and a 2.00 GAA.
What has help protect Shesterkin, in addition to the stellar defense the Rangers have been playing, is the fact that the Capitals started the season with the 5th oldest roster in the league.
The short of it being, the Cap's wear down as the game grinds on- tough to get any offensive spark going with tired legs.
PICK: New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin u24.5 Saves -125
