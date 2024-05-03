Best NHL Goalie Prop for Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators
Here is why I am playing this goalie prop that has hit in all 5 of the games played in the series between the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators!
By Mark Wallis
The Vancouver Canucks are looking to close out this series tonight when they take on the Nashville Predators in Nashville. While the Canucks do have a 3-2 series lead, this series does have the potential to go a Game 7, and extending this series is exactly what the Predators will be trying to do.
With the last three games all being decided by one goal, one thing is for sure- tonight is going to be a hard-fought, defensive battle. The Predators are the home favorite, but instead of playing a side to win, I am going to target a goalie prop that has hit in all five games so far.
Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators Odds, Spread, and Total
Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators Prediction and Pick
The theme in this series has been defense, defense, and defense. Nashville's team defense is averaging 33.7 Hits/60 min,15.94 Blocks/60 min, and has a Penalty Kill Rate of 84.6%. The Canucks are playing equally efficient team defense with 37 Hits/60 min, 15.54 Blocks/60 min, and an 89.4% Penalty Kill rate.
What that amounts to is very few shots making it on goal for the goalies to log saves. In this series, Vancouver has 20,18,12,20, and 20 Shots on Goal. The most saves that Predators goalie Juuse Saros has registered in this series is 19.
With Nashville's playoff life on the line tonight, defense is going to be that much more of a priority for the Preds.
PICK: Nashville Predators Juuse Saros u23.5 Saves -115
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Mark Wallis' 2024 Hockey Record here. You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.