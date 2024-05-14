Best NHL Player Prop for Connor McDavid in Canucks vs. Oilers Game 4
The Vancouver Canucks stole game three right out from under the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks now lead the series 2-1, but the headlining story following game three was Carson Soucy's cross-check straight to the face of Connor McDavid, which landed Soucy a one-game suspension. In that play, Nikita Zadorov was also fined $5000 for cross-checking McDavid simultaneously with Soucy.
Being down 2-1 in the series and following the garbage cheapshots the Canucks pulled at the end of game three, you know McDavid is going to be pissed off looking for revenge.
McDavid is already the best player in the league, and the Canucks just gave him even more of a reason to come out and dominate this series. It would be a wasted opportunity not to back the best player since Gretzky.
Here is how I am betting on him tonight:
Connor McDavid Over 3.5 Shots On Goal (-105)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
McDavid has covered this line in three of his last four games. He has also covered this line in seven of his last 10 home playoff games. Looking at head-to-head matchups with Vancouver, McDavid has covered this line in eight of his last 12 versus the Canucks and in four straight at home.
In addition to the game three revenge angle, McDavid has been logging a lot of minutes. In the series, he averages 27.19 minutes per game and 23.4 minutes per game in the playoffs, both of which are up from his regular-season average of 21.4 minutes per game.
With McDavid having all of the motivation in the world to put the puck in the net after Game 3's antics, falling behind 2-1 in the series and having to outscore Stuart Skinner's poor goaltending. I find it hard to believe the Canucks will be able to hold McDavid under four shots in this one if he is going to be on the ice for almost half of the game again.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.