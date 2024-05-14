Best NHL Player Prop for Sam Bennett in Bruins vs. Panthers Game 5
Since their initial loss to the Boston Bruins in game one, the Florida Panthers have been a force to reckon with, dominating the next three games. They've not only won all three but also outscored the Bruins 15-5, taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.
As the battleground shifts to Florida for game five, the Panthers are on the brink of a series victory on their home turf. This presents a golden opportunity for them to achieve a "gentlemen's sweep," a term used when a team wins a series with only one loss on their home ice.
Despite the uncompetitive final scores in three of the four games in this series, there has been much controversy. Most of that controversy has surrounded Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers, who has had another phenomenal start to his playoff run since returning from injury.
With Sam Bennett loving being the center of attention, I think he has another big game tonight. The entire Bruins fanbase has been out for his blood since he delivered the hit on Brad that took him out of this series.
Here is the best way to bet on the most controversial player in this Bruins vs. Panthers game five matchup:
Sam Bennett Over 0.5 Point (+120)
To start, Bennett has a point in seven of eight playoff games against the Bruins, including two games since returning from injury this year. In addition to that, Bennett has points in 67% of playoff games over the last two years.
In addition to the games Bennett missed due to injury, he has scored a point in three of the four playoff games he has played this year and four points in those four games. He has five scoring and four high-danger chances in the two games he has played against the Bruins.
Bennett is one of the toughest players to play against in the NHL. Combine that with him playing on a line with all-star Matthew Tkachuk and an elite goal scorer in Carter Verhaeghe; I love Bennett's chances to get on the score sheet to complete the villain arc as the Panthers likely send the Bruins packing on home ice.
