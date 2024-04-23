Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for April 23 (Target Kyle Connor and Jets First Line Against Alexandar Georgiev)
Jared Bednar opts to stick with Game 1 starter Alexandar Georgiev against Kyle Connor and a red-hot Winnipeg Jets first line.
Night four of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs has some exciting storylines to monitor, with four Game 2's slated to occur. The home team won Game 1 in all four series, but the road teams will be looking to even the series to grab home-ice advantage.
The night starts with two Eastern Conference games. The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers square off at Madison Square Garden, fresh off a 4-1 Rangers win in Game 1. Washington stuck in the game for a short time, but the Rangers managed to run away with three quick goals in the second period.
The Battle of Florida didn't seem to have the same juice as previous meetings. The Florida Panthers took the game 3-2 over the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it lacked the usual physicality and fireworks.
The Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets are next up with plenty of unanswered questions. The Avalanche doubled the Jets in shots in Game 1, but Alexandar Georgiev allowed seven goals on 23 shots in the 7-6 loss.
Night four ends with the Vancouver Canucks hosting the Nashville Predators. The Predators held the advantage for most of Game 1, but Pius Suter and Dakota Joshua combined for two goals in 12 seconds in the third period for the comeback 4-2 victory.
If you want to bet on the NHL Playoffs, click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for April 23
- Kyle Connor Anytime Goal Scorer
- Roman Josi Anytime Goal Scorer
- Brandon Hagel OVER 1.5 Shots On Goal
Kyle Connor Anytime Goal Scorer
It's hard to believe the betting value for Kyle Connor to score in this matchup. The Avalanche's goaltending was a major question mark entering the postseason, and Alexandar Georgiev did nothing to quiet the noise by allowing seven goals on 23 shots.
It seemed likely that Justus Annunen would get the start in Game 2, but all signs point to Georgiev getting one more chance. The Jets made Georgiev look like an ECHL starter getting his first taste of the NHL in Game 1, and there's no reason to believe they won't do it again on Tuesday night.
Connor was one of the most successful Jets, tallying two goals and an assist. Connor ended the regular season with two goals and two assists in his final two games, giving him four goals and three assists over his last three outings. Mark Scheifele chipped in with one goal and two assists, and Gabriel Vilardi added two assists.
Connor has the best chance to score and offers the best value, but don't be surprised if all three members of the line have another big night.
Roman Josi Anytime Goal Scorer
This bet is a bit of a longshot but Roman Josi has been dragging the Predators on his back for much of the season. He was a pillar for the Predators once again in Game 1 and nearly tallied a goal on a shot from the point that hit the post. Josi had four goals in eight games in April and was the leading goalscorer for defensemen this season.
The Predators have some things to build on, as they were in a prime position to steal the win in Game 1 before letting up the two quick goals. The Predators' usual high-volume attack got stymied by the Canucks, tallying only 22 shots, but it will be tough to keep them down for the entire series.
The Canucks will be facing a desperate Nashville team, and who better to lead the way for the Predators than their captain.
Brandon Hagel OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
You can expect the Panthers to get the Lightning's best effort on Tuesday night to even the series. Normally, when the Lightning succeeds in the playoffs, it comes from the depth in their forward group just as much as the team's big stars.
Brandon Hagel is a player who steps up for the Lightning in big moments and did so in Game 1 by scoring one of the Lightning's two goals. He only tallied one shot, but he will get plenty of opportunities to increase that number if he continues averaging 20 minutes per game.
Hagel had two or more shots in five of his last seven games in the regular season, so let's watch for him to be all over the ice for the Lightning after a disappointing first game and hit this over.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can follow Nathanial Duffett's daily plays on BetStamp here.