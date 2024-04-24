Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for April 24 (Connor McDavid Still Offers Value After Five-Point Game 1)
Connor McDavid made five assists look easy on Monday night, so how will he top it in Game 2?
The four-game dream schedule for hockey fans will take a brief hiatus as there are only three games on the schedule for Wednesday night. The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes get an extra night off, paving the way for one early Eastern Conference game.
The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs travelled North for Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena. They will be the lone game at 7 p.m. EST before two Western Conference battles highlight the late slate. The Leafs knotted the series at one with an Auston Matthews goal late in the third period of Game 2.
Much to the chagrin of non-Vegas fans, the Golden Knights handed the Stars a loss in Game 1, led by recent injury returnee Mark Stone. Hockey fans were skeptical of Mark Stone's injury that kept him sidelined until Game 1 of the playoffs, assuming that the Golden Knights were doing some salary cap circumvention. The people with those suspicions added more evidence to their case when Stone opened the scoring 83 seconds into the game.
Another chapter in the lore of Connor McDavid was written on Monday night when he tallied five assists to help the Edmonton Oilers to a 7-4 win. Zach Hyman also continued his scoring success, netting his first career hat trick.
We have three good games to enjoy and plenty of star power to target in prop bets. Let's take a look at three of my favorite props.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for April 24
- Connor McDavid To Record 2+ Points
- Roope Hintz To Record 1+ Point
- Jeremy Swayman OVER Saves
Connor McDavid To Record 2+ Points
We took this same bet Monday night and it was barely a sweat, with McDavid hitting the two-point threshold four minutes into the second period. He ended the game with three more assists, leading the team with five points in the 7-4 win.
McDavid makes hockey look easy in a way that we haven't seen in a long time, and after watching Game 1, it would be hard to believe that he doesn't make a run at a multi-point game again. The Los Angeles Kings will surely have a plan to stop him, but he was moving at a speed on Monday night that says it'll take an all-world performance to slow him down.
The Oilers probably won't score seven goals again, but McDavid doesn't need many goals to find the scoresheet. If the odds continue to give us this much value, we will keep riding McDavid to score 2+ points until the Oilers are out or McDavid is lifting the Stanley Cup.
Roope Hintz To Record 1+ Point
The Dallas Stars knew beating the Vegas Golden Knights wouldn't be easy. It could be their toughest test if they make it past the Knights. The Golden Knights got healthy at the right time and showed they could make a run at back-to-back Stanley Cups in Game 1.
The Stars will need their best players to step up if they want to beat the defending champs. The Golden Knights eliminated the Stars in the Western Conference Finals last season, but Hintz had two good games where he totaled five points. He was held scoreless in the other four games of the series.
Hintz was one of the main reasons the Stars made the West Finals. He had a stellar opening round, with five goals and seven assists in six games against the Wild. The Stars don't expect Hintz to have that same output in this series, but a point would go a long way to evening the series on Wednesday night.
Jeremy Swayman OVER Saves
Swayman had one of the best outings of his career in Game 1, stopping 35 of 36 shots to win 5-1. The Boston Bruins netminder was thrilled to finally get an important start for the Bruins after backing up Tuukka Rask and Linus Ullmark in previous postseasons. It improved Swayman's record to 4-0 against the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, where he's stopped 28+ shots in each.
It was a curious decision to play Linus Ullmark in Game 2, but it wasn't why the Maple Leafs tied the series. Ullmark played a solid game, proving that keeping the goalie rotation was the right move by Jim Montgomery. There comes a point when Montgomery may have to decide to stray from the rotation, and that could come in Game 4.
If Swayman shuts the door in Game 3, it could be his net for the rest of the series. The goaltender will have plenty of opportunities to rack up saves and hit the over against a Leafs team buzzing on home ice.
You can follow Nathanial Duffett's daily plays on BetStamp here.