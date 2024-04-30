Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for April 30 (Target Brad Marchand's Dominance Over The Maple Leafs)
Brad Marchand is having another series to remember against the Maple Leafs. Can the Bruins finish the deal this year, or will they suffer the same fate as last season?
We get back to a four-game slate on Tuesday night, and they all project to be high-drama. There is potential to see four handshake lines with each series having a team with a 3-1 lead.
The night starts with the series with the most storylines surrounding it. The Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs with a chance to advance to a rematch with the Florida Panthers in Round 2. Will the Bruins surrender a 3-1 lead like last year against those Panthers? Or will the Maple Leafs begin another first-round drought by bowing out early?
The New York Islanders stole Game 4 in double overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes, extending the series another game. It won't get any easier when returning to Raleigh, but Mathew Barzal at least gave his team a shot at a miraculous comeback.
The late Western Conference slate begins with the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Winnipeg Jets. The Avalanche dominated the Jets for three straight games, and it's hard to see that changing in Game 5. Recent Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck will need to find his game if the Jets want to extend this series.
The Vancouver Canucks thought they'd be returning to Vancouver with the series knotted at two after Game 4. The Canucks were down 3-1 with a few minutes remaining when Colton Sissons tragically hit the post on an empty netter for the Preds. Brock Boeser scored two goals with less than three minutes remaining to complete the hat trick, then Elias Lindholm scored the overtime winner to take hold of the series.
Brad Marchand OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Brad Marchand has been a thorn in the side of Canadian hockey fans since he entered the league. He burst on the scene during the 2011 playoffs when he helped take down the Montreal Canadiens in Round 1 and then scored two goals in the Stanley Cup-clinching Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks. After the rivalry with the Canadiens and Canucks settled down, he set his sights on the Toronto Maple Leafs, and have been dominating them since 2013.
Marchand struggled to end the season, but he may have saved it for the playoffs. He has eight points in the first four games and has scored the game-winning goal in two straight to take a 3-1 series lead.
You can expect him to show up for his team again in Game 5. No one knows the pain of the first-round loss last season more than Marchand. He had a chance to end the series in Game 5 with a breakaway in the closing seconds but failed to score and the team went on to lose in overtime. The rest is history, as the Bruins bowed out in the first round, and Marchand lost his longtime linemate Patrice Bergeron to retirement.
Marchand failed to hit his shots on goal Over in the last game, registering just two shots. However, he was all over the ice and will benefit from better matchups at home. If the Maple Leafs are without Auston Matthews for this game, they may not put up much of a fight, paving the way for Marchand to add to his anti-hero lore among Canadian hockey fans.
Artturi Lehkonen OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
The Colorado Avalanche are dominating the series against the Jets. They pummelled Connor Hellebuyck with shots totaling 153 over the first four games. Lehkonen was a big part of the shot parade, with 19 over the first four games.
The oddsmakers continue setting Lehkonen's line low as they expect him to slow down. However, until we see the Jets start figuring out how to stop the Avalanche's offensive attack, there's no reason not to hammer this line.
Lehkonen has also scored in each game this series and has seven points. He will be a huge part of the Colorado offense for the rest of this series, which could end tonight. It'd be best to take advantage of it while you still can.
Jason Zucker OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
Jason Zucker has proven to be a great deadline acquisition for the Predators. He had just five goals and two assists after the trade, which included a stretch in April where he had just one goal in eight games. However, he picked his game up in the playoffs, tallying three points in four games.
We don't need him to be a point producer in this game. We need him to get pucks on the net. That is something he has been able to do, getting two or more shots in three of four games this series. Zucker had two or more shots in 15 of 18 games with the Predators during the regular season.
This series has been historically good at suppressing shot chances. The style both teams are playing makes a shots-on-goal bet a little scary, but Zucker's production has been too good to ignore.
