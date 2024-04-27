Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for April 27 (Target David Pastrnak to Have His Breakout Game After Quiet Start)
Many expected David Pastrnak to have more than one goal through three opening-round games. Can he save his best outing for Game 4?
There's nothing better than a weekend during Round 1 of the playoffs. There are no quadruple headers as we get deeper into the rounds, so we must take advantage of the few we get. Days like this make the first round of the NHL Playoffs one of the best things in sports.
The Carolina Hurricanes kick off the day with the opportunity to sweep the New York Islanders. The Islanders have been in every game, but they are overmatched. The Islanders entered the series with a -17 goal differential in the regular season, second-worst to the Washington Capitals. Unsurprisingly, both teams have their backs against the wall, down 3-0.
The second sweep opportunity of the day happens in the second game, but this one is much more surprising than Hurricanes-Islanders. The Florida Panthers can send their rival Tampa Bay Lightning home in four games. There's more at stake than a series, as this could end the Steven Stamkos era for the Lightning.
It won't be pretty in the Canadian hockey hub if the Toronto Maple Leafs drop both games at home. The Boston Bruins stole Game 3 from the Maple Leafs, but Toronto might get their second-leading points-getter from the regular season back if William Nylander can suit up. He was a full participant in Friday's practice.
The night ends with the Dallas Stars visiting the Vegas Golden Knights. The Western Conference's top seed knew it'd be tough against the Golden Knights, but they didn't expect to be down 2-0 heading to Vegas. They may need Jake Oettinger to steal some games on the road to slow down the defending Stanley Cup champs.
If you want to get in on the NHL action, click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. If you do, Caesars will cover your first bet up to $1,000!
Let's look at some of the best prop bets for Saturday's slate.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for April 27
- David Pastrnak OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal
- Kyle Palmieri OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
- Matthew Tkachuk OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal
David Pastrnak OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal
The Maple Leafs have done a great job shutting down David Pastrnak in this series. They may be down 2-1, but they've held Pastrnak to one goal and seven shots through three games.
The Leafs can view this as a victory, but on the negative side, they are down 2-1, and Pastrnak hasn't been a factor. If Pastrnak wakes up, it could be a nightmare for Toronto.
Surprisingly, Pastrnak has only seven shots through three games after his performance against Toronto in the regular season. The Bruins and Leafs played four times, and Pastrnak tallied two goals, five assists, and 24 shots. That's an average of SIX shots per game. It could be a matter of when, not if, for Pastrnak's breakout.
Kyle Palmieri OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Palmieri has been one of the Islanders' best forwards through the series' first three games. As we said earlier, the Islanders are outmatched in this series, but that doesn't mean we can't find some value in their prop lines.
The Islanders have been a more desperate team in Games 2 and 3. They tried a conservative approach in Game 1, which worked for a short time but ended up costing them. They looked more like a Patrick Roy-coached team in Games 2 and 3, which helped Palmieri tally seven shots.
Palmieri failed to get three shots in Game 1 of this series, but he showed a more shoot-first approach towards the end of the regular season. He had 17 shots over the last four games with the Islanders chasing a playoff spot.
The Islanders have their backs against the wall in this game and will be playing desperately. I expect them to throw everything at Frederik Andersen, and Palmieri will be a big part of that.
Matthew Tkachuk OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal
You can expect the odds to change, but as of now, Tkachuk is plus money to hit the over on his shot total. This offers tremendous value, as he hit the over in all three games this series and had high totals during the regular season.
Tkachuk has three goals and two assists through the first three games. He had four shots on goal in the first two games, then tallied five on the road in Game 3. The most telling stat of Tkachuk turning up his game for the postseason is that he had 15 shots combined in the last two games of the regular season, with the Panthers trying to grab the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic division.
You may not look at Tkachuk and see the most dynamic offensive player. However, he shows up in big games and isn't afraid to sit in front of the net. Most of his shots will come from the blue paint, but it doesn't have to be pretty as long as we hit the number.
The Panthers have had a flair for the dramatic over the past two seasons, and there'd be nothing more dramatic than putting their rivals out in four straight games. Who'd be surprised if Tkachuk is a big reason Florida takes the sweep in this game?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can follow Nathanial Duffett's daily plays on BetStamp here.