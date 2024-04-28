Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for April 28 (Target Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers to Continue Their Dominance)
Evander Kane has been one of the Oilers' best offensive forwards through the series' first three games.
After a thrilling four games on Saturday, let's hope for more on Sunday, including some winning wagers.
The Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche start the day with the Avs looking to take a 3-1 in the series. Colorado's future looked dim after Game 1, but the team responded with two great games to take the series lead. Can the Jets respond in a must-win scenario as road underdogs in Game 4?
Meanwhile, The Nashville Predators then host the Vancouver Canucks in the second game. The Canucks were dealt a blow with Thatcher Demko's injury, but Casey DeSmith has held them in so far and stole the 2-1 lead in Game 3.
The Washington Capitals are the next team looking to stave off a sweep, as the New York Rangers took a three-game lead after a 3-1 win on Friday. The team with the -37 goal differential may be eliminated as easily as everyone expected.
The night ends with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers trying to bring a 3-1 series lead back to Alberta. The Oilers high-octane offense looks to be too much for the Kings and their questionable goaltending.
Let's look at some of my favorite prop bets for Sunday's playoff slate.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for April 28
- Evander Kane OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
- Luke Evangelista OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
- Gabriel Vilardi To Record 1+ Point
Evander Kane OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Evander Kane loves playing against the Los Angeles Kings. He was held pointless in the first two games but recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in Game 3. More importantly, he's been a shot-producing machine, with 14 over the three games.
Kane announced he had a sports hernia before the series, but the injury hasn't slowed him down. The line of 2.5 offers tremendous value if he can continue this run.
This isn't just an anomaly for Kane. The Oilers and Kings are playing in a playoff series for the third straight season. He had three goals and 20 shots in six playoff games against them last season and seven goals and 34 shots in 2022. Some players elevate their game against certain teams, and the Kings are that for Kane.
Luke Evangelista OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Evangelista may not be the most well-known player for the average hockey fan, but his performance so far in this year's playoffs will have us paying more attention. He has a single goal to show for it, but he's been one of Nashville's hardest workers and ice-time leaders.
The Predators got back into the playoff picture by playing high-event hockey. They pushed their defense up ice, took aggressive chances, and fired over 30 shots per game on net. The Canucks slowed them down mostly in the first three games, but they will need to find a way to change that if they want to tie the series.
Vancouver's defense hasn't been able to smother Evangelista. He had five shots in Game 1 and four in Game 3. It isn't strange for him, as he also eclipsed the 2.5 total in four of his last five regular season games. He even put up a whopping ten shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets during that span.
Gabriel Vilardi To Record 1+ Point
If they want to even this series, the Jets will need their first line to step up and have a big game. They dominated in Game 1, combining for eight points in the 7-6 victory. Vilardi had two assists, then added another assist in Game 2.
The line was quiet in Game 3, but they'll need to be the Jets' best unit to avoid going down 3-1. Vilardi has the best odds to record a point, so we will target him in a game where I can see all three of him, Mark Scheifele, and Kyle Connor getting on the scoresheet.
If you aren't as confident in Vilardi, you can pay the extra juice and take one of the more offensively known players. However, Vilardi was just behind Connor and Scheifele in points per game this season. Vilardi missed nearly half the year but exploded onto the scene in his first season with the Jets, tallying 36 points in 47 games.
You can follow Nathanial Duffett's daily plays on BetStamp here.