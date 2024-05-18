Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Oilers Game 6: It's Do-or-Die for Connor McDavid and Oilers
By Nate Duffett
The Vancouver Canucks have a chance to win the first elimination game of this series, as the Edmonton Oilers find themselves with their backs against the wall after losing Game 5.
Game 5 was knotted at two in the third period when a rebound made its way to JT Miller in front of the net, and he put it past Calvin Pickard with 33 seconds to play, which has tipped the series in Vancouver's favor.
The Oilers will have to answer plenty of questions about the future of their team if they fail to win this game. Here's how I would attack this crucial Game 6 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Oilers Game 6
- Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal
- Evan Bouchard Anytime Goal Scorer
- Quinn Hughes UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal
The good thing about Connor McDavid struggling is that we'll get better value on his props. His shots on goal prop closed at 4.5 in a couple of his games this postseason, but after a quiet performance in Game 5, we now have it down to 3.5. McDavid had just two shots in Game 5 but went over 3.5 in Games 2, 3, and 4. He also hit in two of the final three games of the Kings series.
McDavid may be banged up which will hurt his chances, but I think you get a vintage Connor McDavid game here and he gets plenty of shots and chips in a couple of points. If not, this may be the end of the Oilers season and maybe even their roster as we know it.
Evan Bouchard Anytime Goal Scorer
We've been trying to avoid goal scorer bets, as we've been more profitable taking shots on goal props. The value for Bouchard isn't there in the shot department this game, with his number sitting at 2.5. Defensemen are tough to predict for shots since they could get many opportunities blocked before they get to the net.
The better value on Bouchard's props is as an anytime goal scorer. He had goals in every game from Games 2-4 after having just one goal in five games in Round 1. Connor McDavid looks banged up and the focus is shifting to Leon Draisaitl, which has left Bouchard open for a couple of his bombs from the point. We know that the Oilers will get a couple powerplay opportunities in this game, and we'll hope Draisaitl or McDavid can find Bouchard for another powerplay tally.
Quinn Hughes UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Quinn Hughes may have been the best player on Thursday night in Game 5. He had the highest expected goals on his team and tallied four shots. You may think this doesn't sound like a good statistic to introduce an under. However, the point is that Hughes has been one of the best players for the Canucks all playoffs, which makes his four-shot performance an outlier.
Hughes had an expected goal number over 1.0 in four of his last six games and over 50% of his games in this playoffs. It would lead you to believe he gets plenty of offensive opportunities every night, but that isn't the case. Hughes had over 2.5 shots in three of his 11 games this entire postseason and one of five this series.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
