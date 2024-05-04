Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 7: Will Max Domi Continue Being A Thorn In Bruins' Side?
Max Domi was the hero the last time he played a Game 7 against the Boston Bruins, can he recreate the magic in 2024?
Was there any other way this series would go? The Maple Leafs and Bruins are playing for the fourth time in the playoffs since 2013. All three prior have gone to Game 7, with the Bruins coming out on top in each.
It isn't only Game 7 that is similar, as the Bruins have also blown 3-1 leads to the Maple Leafs in 2013 and 2018. In 2019, the Maple Leafs held the 3-2 series advantage before losing two straight.
The vibes are different this year, as the Bruins blew a 3-1 lead to the Florida Panthers last season, making them losers of five consecutive close-out games under Jim Montgomery. The pressure that usually falls on the Maple Leafs' shoulders is now squarely on the Bruins and their core group.
The Maple Leafs hope they'll get 69-goal scorer Auston Matthews back in the lineup, but it may not even matter. Matthews left the lineup with an undisclosed illness/injury after Game 4, and the Leafs have won two straight without him to force the Game 7.
Let's look at some of the best prop bets for another chapter in Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 7 lore.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 7
- Max Domi Anytime Goal Scorer
- Joseph Woll UNDER 25.5 60 Min Total Saves
- Will There Be Overtime?: YES
Max Domi Anytime Goal Scorer
The last time the Maple Leafs had extended playoff success, another Domi was the fan favorite in blue and white. It was Max's dad, Tie, the Maple Leafs enforcer through the late 1990's and early 2000's. When Max signed with the Maple Leafs in the offseason, pictures circulated of a young Domi being around the Maple Leafs dressing room.
Fans were ecstatic to add some more grit to the lineup in the form of the homegrown star. They also signed Tyler Bertuzzi, who has paired with Domi to run all over the Bruins, getting under players like Brad Marchand's skin and beating them at their own game.
Domi's lone goal in the series came in a Game 2 win, but he has been involved in a lot of the offensive zone play. Sheldon Keefe elevated him to the top-line center role when Auston Matthews exited the lineup, and he looked good in the middle of Mitch Marner and Tyler Bertuzzi.
If Max Domi scores a goal in Game 7 to beat the Boston Bruins, ending the curse of the Bruins and Game 7's for the Leafs, the excitement and passion in Toronto will be at an all-time high.
Joseph Woll UNDER 25.5 60 Min Total Saves
Nothing about the Bruins' play over the last two games says they can get 26+ shots. The Leafs are keeping players to the outside, laying their bodies on the line to block shots, and just playing defense that we haven't seen a Toronto team play since the early 2000's. The Maple Leafs are finally playing playoff hockey after many years of failures, which has to scare the rest of the Eastern Conference.
The Leafs played a smothering game in Game 5, and the Bruins had just seven shots in the first 30 minutes. The consensus was that there was no way the Bruins could play that badly again in Game 6. Well, they did, getting only one shot in the first period. They started pouring more pressure in periods two and three when the Leafs took the lead but managed just 23.
The Bruins could finish this series on the third try and get a couple of pucks past Joseph Woll. If they do, this number may still go under. If the result is the same as Games 5 and 6 and the Leafs hold them to one goal, they still won't generate enough shots for Woll to get more than 25 saves.
Will There Be Overtime?: YES
The first four games were more wide open, as the Bruins skated all over the Maple Leafs and ran away with a couple of games.
However, the Maple Leafs have changed their style in Games 5 and 6, opting to play more of a boring, modified neutral zone trap. The Bruins' stars have been unable to generate scoring chances inside the faceoff dots, and the defensive style isn't giving the Leafs many chances to generate offense either.
In Game 5, Trent Frederic tied the game at 1-1 with six minutes remaining in the first period. That score held to overtime when Matthew Knies scored the winner to extend the series.
in Game 6, the first goal was scored by William Nylander with two minutes remaining in the second period, then Nylander scored again to extend the lead. The Bruins made it 2-1 with a second remaining, but it was too late to mount the comeback.
The Maple Leafs have a clear plan to win this series, and they'll play that way again in Game 7. Overtime will be in play if it goes the same as Games 5 and 6.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
