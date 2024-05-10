Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for May 10 (Connor McDavid Will Avenge A Zero-Shot Performance In Game One)
By Nate Duffett
We have an intriguing slate of NHL Playoffs games on Friday, May 10th.
The Oilers squandered a 4-1 lead in Vancouver against the Canucks, and the underlying metrics indicate the game was much worse. How will Connor McDavid and Edmonton respond? Meanwhile, the Bruins and Panthers change locations ahead of Game 3, following a fight-riddled Game 2 blowout win for Boston.
How should we attack this game from a player prop perspective? Here's three of my favorites.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for May 10
- Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 Shots On Goal
- David Pastrnak Anytime Goal Scorer
- Boston Bruins to Record 10+ Shots on Goal - First Period
Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 Shots On Goal
Connor McDavid's shot prop has been a no bet for me, as he's only hit the over in two of six games.
However, it's time to buy.
McDavid's shot output hit rock bottom on Wednesday night as the Canucks held him to zero. It was the first time since March that he didn't record a shot and just the third time this season.
It would have been bad enough for McDavid if he was just held shotless. However, the Oilers had just 15 overall and blew a 4-1 lead to allow Vancouver to take a 1-0 series lead. Leon Draisaitl could also be battling an injury, after he left the game for periods in Game 1.
It's a possibility that the Canucks are just an elite shot-suppressing team after they did the same thing to Nashville, but no one on the Predators will give them the same amount of trouble as McDavid.
David Pastrnak Anytime Goal Scorer
David Pastrnak gained the respect of the entire league and created one of the most viral moments of the playoffs when he dropped the gloves with Matthew Tkachuk at the end of Game 2.
It was the kind of play by their star player that could lead to a long playoff run for the Bruins. It won't be easy to win four games against the Panthers, but a consensus among hockey pundits is that Pastrnak's decision to fight Tkachuk will be a positive for the Bruins.
There are always some unbelievable storylines in the playoffs. Pastrnak was the talk of the NHL for an entire day after Game 2, and how fitting would it be if Pastrnak scored to lead the Bruins to victory in Game 3?
It wouldn't be the first time that Pastrnak answered the bell in this playoffs, as he scored the game-winner in Game 7 overtime after getting called out by head coach Jim Montgomery after Game 6.
Boston Bruins to Record 10+ Shots on Goal - First Period
This is the first time using this bet option since the postseaon started, but it feels like no better time. As we outlined in the Pastrnak section, all the talk from the media and former players is that the Pastrnak and Tkachuk incident will light a fire under the Bruins.
If a fire is lit under the team, then a fire is most definitely lit under the fans. The TD Garden will be rocking on Friday night, and the Bruins will hopefully ride that wave to a first period onslaught.
