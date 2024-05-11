Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for May 11 (Sebastian Aho Will Be The Key For Hurricanes To Keep Season Alive)
By Nate Duffett
We have our first elimination game of the second round on this Saturday slate of NHL playoff games.
The New York Rangers took a commanding 3-0 series lead with their second straight overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes, who are trying to avoid being swept out of the playoffs for the second straight season. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars evened their series with the Colorado Avalanche at one apiece as they head to Mile High for Games 3 and 4.
Here's how I would attack tonight's slate from a player prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for May 11
- Sebastian Aho OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal
- Vincent Trocheck OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal
- Nathan Mackinnon To Record 2+ Points
Sebastian Aho OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal
In Game 2 we took Jake Guentzel to go over in his shots on goal total, as we recognized that the Rangers were defending differently than the Islanders and allowing a fair number of shots on Igor Shesterkin.
Aho is another player that didn't generate a lot of chances against the Islanders but is having plenty of success against the Rangers.
Guentzel's line is holding at 2.5, but the value has decreased, so Sebastian Aho now offers a lot more value. Aho had seven shots in Game 2 and another five in Game 3. He also has six assists through the first three games, but facing elimination I'm going to lean on more shot volume.
Vincent Trocheck OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal
Vincent Trocheck has made it a singular mission to make the Hurricanes pay for not extending his contract. Trocheck left the Hurricanes after the 2021-22 season, as they decided to extend an offer sheet to Jesper Kotkaniemi instead of using the cap on him. Trocheck moved on to New York, where he's had the best two statistical seasons of his career.
Trocheck may never admit it, but there is a revenge factor motivating him in this series. Revenge is one of the best motivators, and it has shown, with Trocheck recording two goals and four assists through the first three games. Trocheck also scored the winner in double overtime in Game 2.
Unsurprisingly, during Trocheck's hot streak, he has also recorded plenty of shots on goal. He has 13 through the first three games, albeit with a couple of those happening in overtime. However, 2.5 is still very low. At these odds, it's too much value to pass up.
Nathan Mackinnon To Record 2+ Points
Nathan Mackinnon is an intimidating presence on the ice on any night, but the game after being held scoreless may make for an extra-motivated Nate on Saturday night. It was the first game that Mackinnon hasn't had a point this playoffs, and he had multi-point nights in five of six.
Mackinnon registered a goal and an assist in Game 1 and had two-point games in their last two against Dallas during the regular season. There weren't many games where Mackinnon was held scoreless during the season, but when he was, he always came back with a vengeance.
On April 1st, Columbus held him to zero points, and he returned with three in the following game. Before that in March, the Rangers held him to zero points, but Nashville felt his wrath two days later with four points.
