Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for May 5 (Target Logan Stankoven To Be The Hero In Game 7)
Logan Stankoven has been a big game player his entire life. Can he continue it in an NHL Game 7?
While one round ends, another one begins. The second round kicks off on Sunday afternoon, but all the teams aren't decided, as we have one more Game 7 on Sunday evening to complete the field. It promises to be an exciting second round with some great matchups.
The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the second round. The Rangers took the season series against the Hurricanes, winning two close, one-goal games.
The Hurricanes' lone win against the Rangers this season was a 6-1 blowout on Madison Square Garden ice. The formula is simple for the Rangers, play defense and get strong goaltending like they did in the 1-0 and 2-1 games, and hope to capitalize on Frederik Andersen's past playoff struggles.
The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars have been one of the best series in a first round of disappointing matchups. The Golden Knights stole the first two games on the road before the Stars repaid them with two wins on Vegas' home ice.
The series returned to a more traditional result in Games 5 and 6, with each team grabbing a home win to set up a winner-take-all Game 7 in Dallas. The Golden Knights may have lost their last game in Dallas, but they have the confidence of knowing they have already won two games there.
It will come down to goaltending, as Jake Oettinger allowed two or fewer goals in four straight games. The Golden Knights rode the hot hand of Logan Thompson in the early portion of the series but turned to Adin Hill in Game 5. The move to return to last season's Stanley Cup hero paid off as he pulled off a 23-save shutout for the win in Game 6.
Let's look at some of the best prop bets for the NHL Playoff slate on May 5th.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for May 5
- Logan Stankoven OVER 1.5 Shots On Goal
- Jake Guentzel UNDER 2.5 Shots On Goal
- Tomas Hertl OVER 1.5 Shots On Goal
Logan Stankoven OVER 1.5 Shots On Goal
Logan Stankoven has been a big-game player for his entire hockey career. He starred with Canada under massive pressure in the World Juniors, leading the country to back-to-back gold medals. He had 21 points in 14 games combined, making himself a hero in the eyes of the hockey-mad Canadian fans.
Stankoven then averaged over two points per game over his final season of junior hockey, and led the Memorial Cup in points, despite playing only four games. He is ready for the big moment, and will undoubtedly play a major role for the Stars in Game 7.
Stankoven hasn't scored yet in the series, but he has been one of the most noticeable players on the ice. His play has weakened over the last couple of games, but he started the series hot by going over the 1.5 shot line in three straight. He did it again in Game 6, despite the loss and the team only getting 23 on goal.
There isn't enough confidence in him to score a goal in this matchup, but it would be no surprise if he chips in a point and a couple of shots to help lead Dallas to victory.
Jake Guentzel UNDER 2.5 Shots On Goal
Jake Guentzel has been a great player since coming over to the Hurricanes from the Penguins at the trade deadline. He had an acceptable performance in Round 1, but one goal and three assists was likely disappointing. It isn't easy to generate offense in the playoffs, but Guentzel had six goals and three assists in six regular season games in April.
The Hurricanes were able to advance against the Islanders without his contributions but will need him to step up against the Rangers. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour will try to find a way to open up some more room for the goalscorer as the series goes on, but the Rangers should be ready to shut him down in Game 1.
The concerning part of Guentzel's performance in Round 1 was his inability to generate scoring opportunities. Goalscorers need to get shots on goal, but Guentzel averaged just over one shot per game. He didn't hit this line in any of the five games in Round 1, and it won't get any easier against the Rangers' stout defense.
Tomas Hertl OVER 1.5 Shots On Goal
It's hard to believe we continue to get Tomas Hertl's line at 1.5. The Golden Knights' newest forward has two shots in every game of this series and ended the season by going over in three of his last four games.
The fact that Hertl has exactly two shots in each game is a bit of a concern, as he hasn't blown away the number yet, and all it takes is one of his opportunities to get blocked or miss the net and we could see his total drop to one.
However, we can't ignore the numbers. If someone is 6-0 on the over for their shots on goal and they make the mistake of giving us the same line again, we have to take it.
