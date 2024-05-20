Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7: JT Miller Is A Big-Game Player For The Canucks
By Nate Duffett
This series has been a battle between the two rivals from the very beginning, so it's only fitting that it goes to a Game 7. It's the only series that has gone to a deciding game this round, as the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, and New York Rangers all wait for a winner.
The Oilers controlled Game 6 from the beginning. The Canucks knotted the game at one before the end of the first period, but Edmonton scored four unanswered goals to run away with the 5-1 victory. The Canucks will be without Brock Boeser with a blood clotting issue, and the Oilers will likely go back to Stuart Skinner in net.
Here's how I would attack this exciting Game 7 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7
- JT Miller OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-110)
- Evan Bouchard Anytime Goal Scorer (+270)
- Elias Pettersson OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+130)
The odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
JT Miller OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-110)
JT Miller had a slow start to the series, recording three shots over the first four games. However, he caught fire in Game 5 with four shots and the last-minute game-winning goal. The Canucks had nothing going in Game 6, but Miller had another three shots.
Miller has taken on an emotional leadership role for this team, and I expect him to be the Canucks' best player in Game 7. He is also the type of player to put the burden of Boeser's absence on his back and try to generate the offense they are losing.
Evan Bouchard Anytime Goal Scorer (+270)
We have no choice but to take Evan Bouchard to score again in Game 7. The Oilers have been feeding Bouchard at the point on the powerplay for his patented "Bouch-Bomb" and he's been getting them past Arturs Silovs. We took Bouchard to score in Game 6 at +400 and it cashed, so we must back him again at the same odds.
Bouchard got two shots past Silovs in Game 6, but the first came back due to goaltender interference. It's an example of how much they rely on Bouchard to get shots from the point, and Silovs seems to struggle with it.
If the Anytime Goal Scorer prop is too uncertain for you, Bouchard did have 18 shots over the first four games. He has just three over his last two games, but the history suggests he will go over 2.5 in this game.
Elias Pettersson OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+130)
Elias Pettersson has been quiet all playoffs for the Canucks. Rick Tocchet tried to get him ready for Game 5 by moving him to a new line with two fellow Sweden-born players. The move worked, as Pettersson recorded an assist and three shots. Pettersson stayed hot in Game 6, tallying another assist and two shots.
Petterson must play an even bigger role in Game 7, with Brock Boeser ruled out with a blood clotting issue. If the Canucks win this game, there's no guarantee that they'll get Boeser back for the Western Conference Finals.
Pettersson has gone over this prop in two of six games this series and has hit two in three of the remaining four. The expanded role with Boeser out and his new chemistry with his linemates will put Pettersson over the top in this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can follow Nate Duffett's daily plays on BetStamp here.