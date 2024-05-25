Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Stars Game 2 (Target A Motivated Connor McDavid)
By Nate Duffett
The New York Rangers knotted the Eastern Conference Finals at one on Friday night. Will the Dallas Stars be able to do the same on Saturday night, or will the Edmonton Oilers take a 2-0 grip heading back home?
The Oilers took a 2-0 lead in the second period in Game 1, but Tyler Seguin stepped up for the Stars, scoring two goals, including the tying goal with a little over three minutes remaining to send the game to overtime. Connor McDavid had plenty of opportunities in overtime, but he finally tipped an Evan Bouchard pass home in double overtime to steal Game 1.
Here's how I would attack Game 2 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Stars Game 2
- Connor McDavid OVER 1.5 Points (-115)
- Evan Bouchard Anytime Goal Scorer (+340)
- Jason Robertson UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-145)
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Connor McDavid OVER 1.5 Points
There's a bit of a Chris Tanev factor giving us good value for McDavid's Over prop. Tanev and Esa Lindell were on the ice for most of McDavid's shifts after shutting down Jack Eichel and Nathan MacKinnon in the Stars' last two series. However, McDavid showed why he is the best player in the world in Game 1, tallying two points.
Tanev and Lindell were also stuck on the ice against Leon Draisaitl's line when they opened the scoring in Game 1, meaning they were on the ice for all three even-strength goals allowed. Tanev will undoubtedly take that personally and step his game up in Game 2, but we've seen McDavid persevere through worse.
Another reason I feel this to be a good bet is the powerplays were 5-1 in favor of Dallas in Game 1. The Stars are a disciplined team, but the Oilers will rally for more powerplay opportunities in Game 2 and will likely get it.
Evan Bouchard Anytime Goal Scorer
We hit this bet once in the Vancouver series, then we thought we did it again until it was ruled that Zach Hyman got a piece of it on the way through. Bouchard had goals in four of seven games in the Vancouver series on bombs from the points.
This bet accompanies my theory that the Oilers will get more powerplay opportunities in Game 2. If that's the case, Bouchard is their top weapon on the man advantage, and we could double dip here on our props with a Bouchard goal off a McDavid assist.
Jason Robertson UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Robertson isn't a big volume shooter, as he had just seven shots over a seven-game stretch from Game 6 of the Vegas series to Game 5 of the Colorado series. Four of those shots came in one game, meaning he had just three over a six-game stretch.
Robertson had five shots over his last two games, the only problem is it took double overtime in both games for him to tally those numbers. If you're betting on FanDuel, the shots on goal prop are for 60 minutes only, making this a great value bet for Robertson.
If the total is at 1.5, I would have a bit of trepidation in taking the under, as Robertson could easily go out on Saturday night and score two goals to lead his team back in the series, but 2.5 is too high for his shooting volume.
