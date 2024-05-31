Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 (Joe Pavelski Will Be Clutch For The Stars)
By Nate Duffett
The Dallas Stars scored two goals on their first three shots in Game 4. Many thought they might run away with the game and chase Stuart Skinner from the Oilers' net. Instead, the Oilers scored five straight goals to even the series, making it a best-two-out-of-three.
The Stars are still in good position to win the series with home-ice advantage and better depth. Will they persevere? Or will the Oilers stars step up and bring the Stanley Cup Final back to Canada?
Here's how I would attack Game 5 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Stars Game 5
- Joe Pavelski Anytime Goal Scorer (+370)
- Roope Hintz OVER 0.5 Points (-110)
- Leon Draisaitl OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-165)
Joe Pavelski Anytime Goal Scorer
The value of Pavelski being an Anytime Goal Scorer in this game isn't the best, but his track record makes me want to give him a look in a crucial Game 5. Pavelski has just one goal and three assists this postseason, which is terrible efficiency for a player averaging nearly 18 minutes per game.
We've backed Pavelski once in this playoffs, in Game 5 of the Colorado series when I said it was getting into the territory of clutch Pavelski showing up. Pavelski had a goal and an assist in that game, which ended in a loss, but then added an assist in Game 6 to clinch the series.
I'm going to trust Pavelski to show up again with the Stars two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final.
Roope Hintz OVER 0.5 Points
Roope Hintz returned from a four-game absence in style, recording two assists in Dallas' 5-3 win in Game 3. He was quiet in Game 4, as the Stars had a quick start, but Edmonton controlled the play for the rest of the game.
I expect the Stars to bounce back in this game, and Hintz will be a big part of any success they have. Hintz's first line of him, Jason Robertson, and Tyler Seguin had plenty of chances in Games 3 and 4, and they should break through in Game 5.
The lack of powerplays in this series has been a concern for points prop bets, but these teams are still loading up goals at even strength, combining for 15 over the last two games.
Leon Draisaitl OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Draisaitl has been uncharacteristically quiet in this series, recording just two goals over the first four games. Draisaitl had 24 points in the first two series, so the Oilers will need him to step up to win this series despite being tied 1-1. It's no coincidence that Draisaitl scored in both Oilers wins this series.
Draisaitl had three shots in three of four games this series despite his struggles to generate points. We haven't seen the best version of Draisaitl yet in this series, and I expect to see that in this game.
