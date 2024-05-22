Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Rangers Game 1 (Artemi Panarin Excels Against The Panthers)
By Nate Duffett
The Conference Finals begin on May 22nd with the Florida Panthers taking on the New York Rangers in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden.
The Panthers won the first two meetings between these teams this season, with 4-3 and 4-2 victories in each arena. The Rangers took the season's final meeting with a 4-3 shootout win. Both teams advanced to the Conference Finals with Game 6 road victories.
Here's how I would attack this exciting Game 1 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Rangers Game 1
- Artemi Panarin Anytime Goal Scorer
- Vincent Trocheck OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
- Carter Verhaeghe UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Artemi Panarin Anytime Goal Scorer
Artemi Panarin had a quiet end to the Hurricanes series, with two assists in Game 6 after being held off the scoresheet in Games 4 and 5. He had a hot start, scoring two goals and four assists in the first three games.
Panarin also had a good year against the Panthers with three goals and an assist over three games. The best was a two-goal outing in the last meeting that the Rangers won in a shootout.
Panarin scored a goal in both Game 1's so far this playoffs, and I expect him to do it again in this opener.
Vincent Trocheck OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Vincent Trocheck has been the Rangers offensive MVP so far this postseason. He has six goals and eight assists through the first ten games, averaging three shots per game. The Washington series was a good run, but his shot totals exploded in the Carolina series, recording 21 shots over the six games.
Trocheck also had a good year in three games against the Panthers, tallying four assists and 11 shots. Trocheck's contributions to the Rangers may go under the radar, but if New York finishes the job and wins the Stanley Cup, he will be one of the main reasons they do it.
Carter Verhaeghe UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Carter Verhaeghe has 3+ shots in eight of 11 playoff games, but there are reasons to believe he could go under in this game. Verhaeghe went under in Game 6 of the Bruins series and both Game 1's. Verhaeghe and the Panthers start slow in their series, and it won't get any easier against the toughest team they've faced.
The Rangers have done a good job of slowing down Verhaeghe this season. He has two shots in all three games against them this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can follow Nate Duffett's daily plays on BetStamp here.