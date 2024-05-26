Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Rangers Game 3 (Target Aleksander Barkov To Break His Scoreless Slump)
By Nate Duffett
The New York Rangers had their backs against the wall in Game 2, as a second straight loss at home would have put them in a bad spot before heading to Florida for Games 3 and 4. However, they snuck out a 2-1 overtime win to even the series.
Vincent Trocheck and Carter Verhaeghe scored the only goals in regulation before Barclay Goodrow ended the game with six minutes remaining in the first overtime period. The teams now return to Sunrise for a crucial Game 3, with the Rangers looking to regain home-ice advantage.
Here's how I would attack Game 3 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Rangers Game 3
- Aleksander Barkov Anytime Goal Scorer
- Anton Lundell UNDER 1.5 Shots on Goal
- Mika Zibanejad UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Aleksander Barkov Anytime Goal Scorer
I wanted to take Barkov's point prop in this game, but the value is too low for someone who hasn't recorded a point in four-straight games. The fact that it's -200 for Barkov to get over 0.5 points makes me feel even more comfortable with this bet, as the oddsmakers also believe that Barkov will break his slump.
Everyone is dealing with some bump or bruise at this point in the playoffs, so it's a bit concerning that Barkov's offense has been non-existent since blocking a shot off his hand in the dying minutes of Florida's series win over the Bruins.
However, I expect him to shake it off in this game and find a way to put one past Igor Shesterkin.
Anton Lundell UNDER 1.5 Shots on Goal
Lundell was a high-volume shooter during the regular season, averaging 2.9 shots per game in April. Lundell changed his game during the postseason, averaging just 1.2 shots over 15 games. That number is inflated by games of three games where he had three or more shots. In the other 12 games, he has just five.
Lundell plays in the middle of Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk, who take on most of the offensive burden. Lundell has been doing well with two goals and eight assists, but he is far from the shooter on this line.
Lundell could have a game like those where he had three or more shots, but considering he hasn't done that in 12 of the 15 playoff games, I like our chances of winning here.
Mika Zibanejad UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal
We're fading a center's shot prop again for his bet, as I'm not sure how Zibanejad's total is still set at 2.5. Zibanejad has four shots through the series' first two games, and had only one shot per game over the last four in the Carolina series.
Since tallying ten shots in the first two games of the Washington series, Zibanejad has over 2.5 shots on goal in just one of ten games. It might be the playoffs' worst-kept secret that Zibanejad is dealing with some injury, and considering the drop-off in his shooting numbers, it's probably affecting that.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
