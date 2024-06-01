Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Panthers Game 6 (Matthew Tkachuk Will Be Hungry For A Stanley Cup Final)
By Nate Duffett
The Florida Panthers are the first team capable of clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Finals when they take on the New York Rangers in Game 6. The Panthers used a late Anton Lundell go-ahead goal in Game 5 to take the 3-2 series lead.
The Panthers have been outshooting the Rangers by a wide margin through the series' first five games. The Rangers must figure something out quickly to force a deciding Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden.
Here's how I would attack Game 6 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Panthers Game 6
- Matthew Tkachuk OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+104)
- Vincent Trocheck OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-140)
- Alexis Lafreniere Anytime Goal Scorer (+320)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Matthew Tkachuk OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal
Matthew Tkachuk's had been generating shots was at a career low towards the end of the Bruins series and the beginning of this one. It was so bad that he had me questioning his health and even betting the under on his shots on goal total in Game 3.
That seems like all the motivation he needed, as he tallied seven shots in that game. Tkachuk went back to just three shots in Game 4, before recording another six in Game 5.
Tkachuk continues to be the ultimate big game player, and he will be smelling blood in the water with a chance to go to his second straight Stanley Cup Final.
Vincent Trocheck OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
If this is the last game we see of Vincent Trocheck this postseason, we have to bet his shots prop one more time. Trocheck has been one of our most profitable players this season, thanks to a shot on goal prop that hasn't gone up from 2.5 despite him hitting the number consistently.
Trocheck hasn't hit the total in two of his last three games. However, he had three or more shots in eight of nine games before that stretch. The Rangers' backs are against the wall in Game 6, and I believe that Trocheck will do everything he can to keep his team alive.
Trocheck has been the Rangers' most consistent performer, as the story coming out of this series if the team fails to advance will be about the lack of production from most of their highest-paid players. Trocheck has been the only player showing up every night, and he'll need to be a hero once more to give the Rangers a chance.
Alexis Lafreniere Anytime Goal Scorer
There's a fear that we may be jumping on this trend a little too late, but Lafreniere's value here after scoring four goals over his last three games is too good to ignore. Lafreniere continues to have odds above +300 to score, and he seems like the only player to solve the Panthers so far.
Is Lafreniere's strategy to fire more shots on the net? It seems that way, as he has 13 over his last three games. If his goal scorer prop doesn't seem appealing, maybe look at his shots total, as OVER 2.5 looks pretty enticing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can follow Nate Duffett's daily plays on BetStamp here.