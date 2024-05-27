Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Stars vs. Oilers Game 3 (Target Wyatt Johnston With A Good Value Prop)
By Nate Duffett
Will the Dallas Stars be able to take back home-ice advantage on Saturday night, or will the Edmonton Oilers take a 2-1 series lead at home?
The Stars took control of Game 2 from the beginning, with Jamie Benn scoring the opening goal three minutes into the game. Connor Brown evened it up less than a minute later, and the game remained tied until the third period when Mason Marchment scored the game-winner. Esa Lindell sealed the game with an empty netter.
Here's how I would attack Game 3 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Stars vs. Oilers Game 3
- Wyatt Johnston OVER 0.5 Points (-118)
- Zach Hyman UNDER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-110)
- Miro Heiskanen UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-182)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wyatt Johnston OVER 0.5 Points
Johnston has great value to get a point in this game, as he's been the best offensive contributor for the Stars. Johnston went cold for three straight games to end the series against the Avalanche in Game 1, but rebounded with two assists in Game 2.
Johnston has gone pointless in five of his last seven games, but he's continued to be a factor everytime hes on the ice and will find the scoresheet in this game.
Zach Hyman UNDER 3.5 Shots on Goal
Hyman hasn't been generating many scoring chances in this series, getting just two shots on goal in Game 2 after needing two overtimes to total four shots in Game 1. The first two games of this series have been tight-checking, and Hyman's matchup with Chris Tanev and Esa Lindell has given him some trouble.
One problem with taking Hyman to go under his shots is that the Oilers have only two powerplays per game through the first two games. The Oilers have been vocal in the media about this, so if you think they can influence the referees into calling more penalties, Hyman may get a few shots on the subsequent man advantages.
I took this angle for my prop bets in Game 2, but the referees didn't change their outlook on this series. I'm leaning toward the idea that they continue to let the boys play, but there's no way of being confident in the NHL's officiating being consistent.
Miro Heiskanen UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Miro Heiskanen has just two shots through the series' first two games. Heiskanen had some good offensive numbers in the team's series against the Avalanche, tallying four goals and four assists in six games. The Avalanche's depth took a hit when Valeri Nichushkin left the team, which opened up Heiskanen to contribute at the offensive end with Tanev taking the MacKinnon assigment.
This series sees Heiskanen and Thomas Harley getting the Leon Draisaitl matchup, which hinders their potential at the offensive end. They've been doing a good job shutting down the Oilers' No. 2 center, but that's why Heiskanen has just one assist and two shots.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can follow Nate Duffett's daily plays on BetStamp here.