Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Stars vs. Oilers Game 6 (Target Zach Hyman To Be A Factor)
By Nate Duffett
The Edmonton Oilers can book their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals with a win in Game 6, with the Florida Panthers waiting for them after defeating the Rangers on Saturday night. The Dallas Stars have something to say about that, as the West's No.1 seed will try to force a deciding Game 7 back in Texas.
The Oilers played arguably their best game of the season in Game 5, dominating the Stars from start to finish for a 3-1 victory. They'll need to replicate that performance on home ice to take the victory in Game 6.
Here's how I would attack Game 6 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Stars vs. Oilers Game 6
- Zach Hyman OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-130)
- Zach Hyman Anytime Goal Scorer (-105)
- Wyatt Johnston OVER 0.5 Points (-115)
Zach Hyman OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal
Zach Hyman has been a force in this series despite a lack of powerplays for the Oilers. He's been tallying goals all season as the net-front presence on the powerplay, jamming in loose pucks and rebounds from ten feet around the crease and in.
Hyman's proved so far in this series that he doesn't need powerplays to be successful, eliminating a narrative that surely irked him on his way to a 50-goal season. Hyman has 23 shots through the first five games, including 17 over the last three.
This will be the first time that we use props from the same player, but I'm confident that Hyman will be the player to step up if the Oilers advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.
Zach Hyman Anytime Goal Scorer
Hyman started this playoff run on fire, scoring seven goals in the first series against the Kings. It wasn't as easy for him against the Canucks, as he scored two goals in Game 1 but failed to score again until Games 6 and 7.
The same happened in this series, with a goal in Game 1 but just one more goal in the following four games. Hyman is currently on a two-game goalless drought, and a three-game drought hasn't happened often for him this season.
Hyman hasn't been able to capitalize on powerplays in this series, but his one goal on 17 shots over his last three games makes me believe he is due to find the back of the net in Game 6.
Wyatt Johnston OVER 0.5 Points
Wyatt Johnston is on a four-game point streak and a three-game goalscoring run. He has been the rock of the Stars team this playoffs, showing up in big moments and stepping up when the games matter most.
There's no bigger game than this one, as the Stars will go home with a loss. The No. 1 seed in the Western Conference deserves one more chance to advance to the Finals in Game 7 in Dallas, and we, as hockey fans, deserve a winner-take-all matchup between these two teams.
