Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for May 1 (Wyatt Johnston Offers Good Value Against Golden Knights)
Wyatt Johnston elevated himself to the top line with a two-goal performance in Game 3. Will he continue to lead the Stars against the Golden Knights in a crucial Game 5?
The first round is winding down in the NHL playoffs, with the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche advancing to the second round on Tuesday night. We have another elimination game on Wednesday to end the two-game slate. Let's take a look at tonight's matchups.
The Vegas Golden Knights entered Dallas for Game 1 and showed the Stars they were ready to make a repeat Stanley Cup run. Captain Mark Stone returned from a lacerated spleen to score two minutes into the game, beginning a two-game run that seen them steal the series lead on the road.
The Golden Knights returned home with plenty of confidence, but Wyatt Johnston was the hero in Game 3, scoring two goals, including the overtime winner. The Stars won Game 4 as well, evening the series and making it a best-of-three with home-ice advantage.
The Edmonton Oilers were heavily outshot in Game 4, putting the Los Angeles Kings in a great position to return to Edmonton with a 2-2 tie. However, Stuart Skinner had other plans, posting a 33-save shutout to steal a 1-0 victory.
The Kings can't have much hope heading back for Game 5, but crazy things can happen in the playoffs, so no one is counting them out yet.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for May 1
- Wyatt Johnston OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal
- Leon Draisaitl OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal
- Evander Kane OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal
Wyatt Johnston OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal
Wyatt Johnston was up-and-down the Stars lineup all season, but built on a successful first season to add 20 points to his total and average two more minutes of ice time per game. He ended the season strong, scoring 13 of his 32 goals in the final two months.
Johnston was a big piece for the Stars entering the playoffs, but not many people expected him to be the one to save the team's season. The Stars were down 2-0 in the series heading back to Vegas, but Johnston opened the scoring in Game 3. They squandered the lead, but Johnston was the hero again in overtime to regain momentum. He posted another goal in a 4-2 victory in Game 4.
Johnston's success can be attributed to his move to the first line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. Johnston has been the trigger-man alongside those two players, tallying 14 shots over the two games in Vegas. He may not continue his seven shots per-game pace, but he only needs to get three on the net to help us hit the Over.
Leon Draisaitl OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal
The Edmonton Oilers were embarrassed in Game 4, despite the 1-0 win to take a 3-1 series lead. The team had just 13 shots on the Kings' new starter David Rittich, but were bailed out by their goaltender. You can expect the Oilers to take their lack of offensive production personally and come out firing in Game 5.
It isn't a good sign for the Kings that they couldn't tie the series in a game where the Oilers' stars had 13 shots. Edmonton may run away with this series at home in Game 5, as the Kings also seem to be banged up on their defense.
Leon Draisaitl isn't normally a shoot-first player, but he has been getting pucks to the net in this series. He had 15 shots over the first three games but only had two in Game 4. On the bright side, registering two of his team's 13 shots is a good sign for Draisaitl's production and should hit the Over if the Oilers' offense is operating as I expect them to in this game.
Evander Kane OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal
Taking the Over for Evander Kane goes along the same lines of thinking as the Draisaitl bet. Kane was another player who had two of his team's shots in Game 4, and he has a history of dominating the Kings.
He had 14 shots over the first three games, and was a big part of the offense, adding a goal and an assist in Game 3. This is the third season in a row that the Oilers and Kings are playing in the first round. Kane has been the Oilers' most effective forward in those series after Connor McDavid and Draisaitl.
Kane had three goals and 20 shots in six games against the Kings last season. Two years ago was his best, tallying six goals and 34 shots in seven games. Kane announced he was dealing with a sports hernia at the end of the regular season, but it hasn't slowed him down.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can follow Nathanial Duffett's daily plays on BetStamp here.