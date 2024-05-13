Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for May 13 (Mikko Rantanen And The Avalanche Scorers Need To Show Up To Even Series)
By Nate Duffett
The second round is well underway, and we could see both Eastern Conference matchups ending in the next two nights. They'll get an extended layoff, as both Western Conference matchups are still at just 2-1.
The New York Rangers could not finish the sweep on Saturday night, losing 4-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes. They return to Madison Square Garden on Monday, looking to close out the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. A win on Monday could be crucial for the rest factor for the Rangers, as the Panthers also look poised to advance on Tuesday.
The Dallas Stars stole Game 3 on the road, taking back home ice advantage after splitting the first two games. The Avalanche need a win in Game 4 to avoid falling into a dangerous hole in the series.
Here's how I would attack tonight's slate from a player prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for May 13
- Mikko Rantanen OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
- Cale Makar OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal
- Teuvo Teravainen UNDER 1.5 Shots on Goal
Mikko Rantanen OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Mikko Rantanen wasn't happy with his play over the series' first two games, recording just two assists and three shots on goal. The Avalanche star knew he'd have to step up in Game 3, and he did, scoring the team's only goal and firing four shots on the net.
Rantanen seems even more motivated than ever, taking to the ice in his warmup gear to shoot pucks before the optional skate on Sunday morning. The Avalanche know a 3-1 hole to the Dallas Stars will be almost insurmountable, and I think you'll see their best players show up on Monday night.
Rantanen stepped up for the Avalanche in Round 1 when their backs were against the wall, tallying two goals and five assists over their four victories.
Cale Makar OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal
We've avoided the Avalanche's stud defenseman for long enough this playoffs, as this is the first time he finds himself in our player props series. Offensive defensemen hold a soft spot, evidenced by Brandon Montour being a fixture, but Makar hasn't found his way in.
That changes in this game, as the oddsmakers have his line placed much too low for the production he's been putting forward. Makar has 11 shots over the first three games of this series and tends to push the puck up ice more often when the Avalanche are desperate.
He was a big part of their offense in Game 3 when they went down 4-1, tallying five shots. Makar will be the man orchestrating it if the Avalanche's offensive players show up in this game as I expect them to. There's always a worry that defensemen won't be able to get pucks through to the net, but that's never been a problem for Makar and likely won't be again on Monday night.
Teuvo Teravainen UNDER 1.5 Shots on Goal
The Carolina Hurricanes avoided an embarrassing sweep in Game 4, which would've been especially bad considering they were eliminated in the same fashion last season. It was a big win in front of their home crowd, but returning to Madison Square Garden to extend the series to six could be a tall task.
The Hurricanes are finding more open ice in this series than their last, so we've been targeting Hurricanes players to hit their shots on goal prop. However, one player that hasn't seen the same success is Teuvo Teravainen. He has more than one shot in just two of nine games this season.
Teravainen's total numbers look decent considering he had a six-shot performance in the double overtime Game 2. If you eliminate that game, he has just seven shots in the other eight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can follow Nate Duffett's daily plays on BetStamp here.