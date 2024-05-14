Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for May 14 (Connor McDavid Has to Lead Oilers in Must-Win Game)
By Nate Duffett
The Eastern Conference semifinal has a chance to end on Tuesday night, while the world's best player is trying to avoid a 3-1 series deficit out West.
The Boston Bruins can fully avenge last season's first-round loss to the Florida Panthers. They've gone down 3-1 in the series, the same deficit Florida found themselves in last season before pulling off the miracle comeback.
The Edmonton Oilers are running out of answers when it comes to their series with the Canucks. They had the advantage of facing the Canucks third-string goalie, but so far, Arturs Silovs is outdueling Stuart Skinner. If the Oilers don't turn it around in Game 4, they'll find themselves in a deep hole.
Here's how I would attack tonight's slate from a player prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for May 14
- Connor McDavid To Record 2+ Points
- Vladimir Tarasenko OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
- Elias Lindholm OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
Connor McDavid To Record 2+ Points
The beauty of having one of the greatest players ever in your lineup is that he can break through any resistance from the opposing team. The Canucks are playing him hard this series, holding him to one assist and four shots on goal in Games 1 and 3.
In Game 2, McDavid broke out, recording a goal and three assists in the 4-3 overtime win. His performance in Game 2 is relevant for this game, as McDavid entered it highly motivated, not wanting to go down 2-0 in the series.
McDavid knows that a 3-1 series deficit will be even worse, and he will play his best hockey to ensure that doesn't happen. An added motivation is the cross-check to the face by Carson Soucy after the final buzzer sounded for Game 3. Soucy received a one-game suspension, and McDavid can't be too happy about getting a stick to the chin.
Vladimir Tarasenko OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
Vladimir Tarasenko left Game 4 early after blocking a shot with the back of his leg. The winger probably doesn't feel great in the aftermath, but it's hard to believe he'll miss this game. Tarasenko may be playing his best hockey as a Panther in this series, tallying a goal, an assist, and eight shots over his last three games.
There is value in many of the shots on goal props for the Panthers in this game. Florida will continue dominating in Game 5 if the Bruins can't muster up the compete level that is needed. The Panthers boast a well-balanced that thrives on spreading the stats around on the scoresheet.
The Bruins have also come a little unhinged with their discipline. The Panthers hold an advantage in special teams opportunities in this series, which also bodes well for plenty of shots on goal.
Elias Lindholm OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
Elias Lindholm didn't have a great start to his tenure with the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks acquired Lindholm before the trade deadline, getting a head start on other contending teams. In his first month with the team, Lindholm tallied just six points in 15 games, leading to rumors that the Canucks may flip him again before the trade deadline.
The Canucks stuck with their guy, deciding to bring him into the playoffs as a three-headed center ice monster with JT Miller and Elias Pettersson. The move has worked through this point, as Lindholm has been one of the Canucks' most consistent players.
Lindholm had just two goals and an assist in the opening round but took the matchup against the other team's best line. He has dominated that matchup in this series, recording three goals and an assist in the first three games. Lindholm also has 13 shots on goal over his last four games. His ability to shut down the other team's best lines also creates counterattacking opportunities for his line.
