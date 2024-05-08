Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for May 8 (Target Playoff Brandon Montour to Get Panthers Back In Series)
By Nate Duffett
A long-awaited all-Canadian matchup finally gets underway on Wednesday night, but first, the Florida Panthers try to avenge their Game 1 loss now that their rust is shaken off. Who will lead their respective teams to victories in these important second-round matchups?
The Boston Bruins' chances against the Florida Panthers looked slim. They went through a grueling seven-game series against the Maple Leafs, while the Panthers sat home after disposing of the Lightning in five games.
Most people expected the Panthers to walk all over the Bruins, including the ESPN predictions, which saw only Steve Levy pick Boston to advance to the third round.
The Bruins silenced the doubters in Game 1, riding goals from some unexpected sources, and a 38-save performance from Jeremy Swayman, to a 5-1 victory. The Panthers would argue that rust contributed to their slow start in Game 1, and as we learned last season, one game doesn't mean the Panthers are out of the series. The Bruins held a 3-1 series lead over the Panthers in 2023, but Florida stormed back to upset the President's Trophy Champions.
Most of Western Canada is bursting at the seams for 10 PM ET/7 PM PT to arrive. The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers have developed a rivalry this season, mostly due to the one-sidedness of their matchups. The Canucks were a big contributor to the Oilers' early seaon struggles, outscoring them 18-6 over three games in October and November. The Oilers were looking forward to their matchup in April to get some revenge, but the Canucks swept the season series with a 3-1 victory.
A Canadian team hasn't won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993, but this series gurantees that there will be a Canadian team in the Conference finals at least. Canadian hockey fans would love to see one of their teams lift the cup, and they will have a 25% chance this season.
Let's look at the Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 8.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for May 8
- Brandon Montour OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
- Jake Debrusk OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
- JT Miller To Record 1+ Point
Brandon Montour OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Brandon Montour had a slow start to the Tampa Bay Lightning series, which could be attributed to the Lightning putting a bigger emphasis on slowing him down. Montour was the Panthers' best defenseman in their run to the Stanley Cup Final last season, and he's starting to show that ability again.
Montour had a goal and two assists in Games 3 and 4, then upped his offensive game by throwing four shots on net in Game 5. He had another four-shot performance in Game 1.
Montour was a thorn in the Bruins' side last season when the Panthers upset Boston in Round 1. He thrives in the hostile environment when these two teams get together, recording five goals, three assists, and 22 shots in seven games.
Jake Debrusk OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
Jake Debrusk has been an elite playoff performer in his own right for the Boston Bruins. Debrusk is often chided for his inconsistent play during the regular season, but his potential goes through the roof when the page turns to the postseason.
He continued that narrative at the beginning of the Maple Leafs' series, logging three goals and two assists over the first three games. He was held without a point for the final four games, but remained on the first line and looked like one of their best forwards. The Bruins as a whole were terrible from Games 4-6, but they now have the burden of blowing series leads off their backs.
Many of the players were visibly unburdened in Game 1, flying all over the ice and dominating a Panthers team that was supposed to walk into the third round. Debrusk may have been their best-looking player, and he was rewarded with a goal. He also recorded three shots, which gives him ten over his last three games.
JT Miller To Record 1+ Point
JT Miller was arguably the best offensive player in Vancouver's series against Nashville, in a matchup where there was an emphasis put on defense and not a lot of room to move on the ice. The Oilers play a more free-flowing game, which will feel even more substantial after six games against the Predators.
Miller had a goal and five assists over the six games, factoring in on six of the Canucks' 13 goals. The Canucks had 21 goals over four regular-season games against the Oilers this season and had their number with a 4-0 record. The Oilers are a different team now after the coaching change, as three of Vancouver's wins came before the change, but they still have the same defensive roster that the Canucks dominated.
Miller was one of the main reasons for the Canucks' success. He had two goals and five assists in their meetings this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
