Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for May 9 (Jake Guentzel Must Continue Hot Streak To Get Back In Series)
By Nate Duffett
If the first few days of the second round are any indication, this could be the best series in this playoffs. The first round usually gives the most entertainment, but every game in the second round has eclipsed the first round in entertainment value. There have been thrilling comebacks and physical play, something we expect from our playoff hockey.
The Carolina Hurricanes did everything they could to even their series with the Rangers in Game 2. They led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after the second, but Chris Kreider tied the game in the third, then Vincent Trochek scored the winner in overtime.
The Hurricanes knew it wouldn't be easy, but they needed to at least split the series at Madison Square Garden. They must win the next two games at home, if not, they'll have to win three in a row, including two at Madison Square Garden, to advance to the third round.
The Dallas Stars didn't have an easy task in Game 1. They eliminated the Golden Knights in seven games, then had to play against the Colorado Avalanche 48 hours later to start Round 2. It started well for the Stars, as they took a 3-0 lead in the first period. However, the Avalanche shook the rust off and made an amazing comeback, eventually winning on a Miles Wood overtime winner.
Losing Game 1 at home is familiar to the Stars, as they dropped both games to the Golden Knights in Round 1 before tying the series on the road in Vegas. They would prefer not to do that again and split the series home on Thursday night.
Jake Guentzel OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Jake Guentzel may have contributed four points in the Hurricanes' Round 1 victory over the Islanders, but he didn't perform to the level he expected. Guentzel was held to two or fewer shots in each game, and the Islanders made a point to limit his offense. The strategy didn't work, as Guentzel didn't get his points, but the rest of the Hurricanes dominated the Islanders except for a Game 4 overtime loss.
The Rangers realized that the Hurricanes offense is too well-balanced to focus on one player, which has given Guentzel plenty of more room to operate. They have been trying to frustrate Guentzel with some after-whistle shenanigans, which has worked, but he is still putting up some stats.
He scored two goals in the 4-3 double overtime loss in Game 2 and had an assist in Game 1. Most importantly, Guentzel had five shots in each game, making this line for him much too low. The Hurricanes will be a desperate team tonight to narrow the deficit in the series, and Guentzel will be a big part of it.
Arturri Lehkonen OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
If series MVPs were given out for first-round matchups, Lehkonen may have been the recipient for Avalanche-Jets. He scored in every game and tallied 20 shots over the five games. However, Lehkonen's run of hitting the over in shots on goal ended in Game 5.
The Stars held him scoreless in Game 1 and allowed just two shots. The rest of Colorado's stars showed up to come back, but Lehkonen had his most quiet game of the playoffs. Lehkonen will need to insert himself into this series in Game 2.
Lehkonen was injured for most of the regular season but performed well in two games against the Stars. He had two goals and an assist, and Jared Bednar trusted him in the matchup, as he averaged 21:30 minutes per game. Lehkonen played 22 minutes in an overtime game in Game 1, and if he plays 19+ minutes in Game 2. I like his chances to get at least three shots on net.
Wyatt Johnston OVER 0.5 Points
We are returning to the well with Wyatt Johnston in this matchup, as he continues to offer value for many of his props. The market still hasn't caught up to Johnston's effect on the Stars lineup. It didn't take long for Johnston to make an impact in this series, scoring ten minutes into the first period.
Johnston has points in six of eight games this playoffs and leads the team with five goals and three assists. As mentioned earlier, the Stars will be desperate to even this series and avoid going down 2-0 at home for the second series in a row. Johnston will be involved in the scoring if the Stars get to Alexandar Georgiev and even this series.
