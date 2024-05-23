Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Stars Game 1 (Tyler Seguin Prop Offers Great Value)
By Nate Duffett
The Conference Finals began on May 22 with the Florida Panthers defeating the New York Rangers in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden.
The action now shifts to the Western Conference, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Dallas Stars. The Oilers won back-to-back games over the Canucks to take the series in seven games, while the Stars made it look easy against the Avalanche, winning in six games but never really feeling pressured in the series.
Here's how I would attack this exciting Game 1 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Stars Game 1
- Tyler Seguin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins UNDER 0.5 Points
- Stuart Skinner OVER 24.5 Saves
Tyler Seguin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Seguin had a disappointing end to the Avalanche series with his shots on goal, recording just six over the final three games. However, these struggles help us get his total in Game 1 with much more value.
Seguin had over 2.5 shots on goal in nine of the first ten games of the playoffs, tallying 33 in total. The Stars were able to generate plenty of offense against the Golden Knights and Avalanche, and there's a real possibility that their most productive offensive series will be in this one against the Oilers.
Many people, including myself, expect the Stars to run over the Oilers. The Stars defeated the last two Stanley Cup Champions in the first two rounds, while the Oilers struggled to get past the Kings and Canucks. This matchup looks closer on paper due to four Oilers players leading the postseason in points, but when you get to the depth of both team's lineups, it's no competition.
That is where Seguin comes in, as his third line will dominate the Oilers' bottom-six.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins UNDER 0.5 Points
We'll ride the wave of the Oilers getting dominated and take one of their most productive contributors not to record a point in this game. Nugent-Hopkins is tied for fourth overall with 16 points but has the luxury of some favorable matchups and plenty of powerplay opportunities.
The Stars won't be playing from behind in this game like the Oilers' other opponents, and won't have as much need to take penalties to slow them down. The Oilers also won't generate nearly as many scoring opportunities against the Stars, and when they do, they'll be facing the best goaltender they've seen in this playoffs.
I'm sure the Oilers will have a couple of games this series where they give Dallas a run, but it could be hard in Game 1 with the Stars fully rested and Edmonton coming off a grueling seven-game series. Game 1 will be the best opportunity to fade the Oilers.
Stuart Skinner OVER 24.5 Saves
The only reason to feel skeptical about this bet is if the Stars jump on the Oilers quickly and Skinner doesn't make it far into the game. The Canucks had enough shots to cover this spread just once in seven games, but that's on the Canucks offense more than the Oilers being a good defensive team.
I think the Oilers will get blitzed by an aggressive offensive attack in this game and need to rely on Skinner to keep it respectable. Let's hope that Skinner can be up to the challenge and do well enough to make it to the end of the game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
