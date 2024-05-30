Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Rangers Game 5 (Carter Verhaeghe Loves Playing The Rangers)
By Nate Duffett
We have some exciting hockey coming in the conference finals, as both series are tied 2-2 after Edmonton's 5-2 win on Wednesday night. The Rangers now try to shake off a Game 4 loss with a win on Thursday night, but if the rest of the series is any indication, they'll need Igor Shesterkin to be the hero.
The Eastern Conference Finals could easily be over now with a few more bounces the other way, as Games 2, 3, and 4 all went to overtime. The Rangers scored the deciding goal in Games 2 and 3, but Sam Reinhart finally got one past Shesterkin in Game 4 to break the Rangers' overtime winning streak.
Here's how I would attack Game 5 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Rangers Game 5
- Carter Verhaeghe Anytime Goal Scorer
- Anton Lundell UNDER 1.5 Shots on Goal
- Igor Shesterkin UNDER 28.5 Saves
Carter Verhaeghe Anytime Goal Scorer
Carter Verhaeghe has goals in three of four games in this series. If anyone else had these numbers, their odds to score a goal would be close to even money. So, we need to have a look at Verhaeghe here at +200.
It shouldn't be too surprising that Verhaeghe is doing well against the Rangers. He had two goals and three assists in three games against them in the regular season. He now has three goals and three assists through the first four games of this series.
Some players prefer to play against specific teams, as seems to be the case for Verhaeghe.
Anton Lundell UNDER 1.5 Shots on Goal
The Panthers out-chanced and outworked the Rangers for the last four games, as their only kryptonite has been Shesterkin. One player on the Panthers who hasn't been outchancing the Rangers is Lundell.
The Panthers switched the lines after losing two in a row, sending Lundell to the third line with Vladimir Tarasenko and Eetu Luostarinen. Lundell couldn't generate scoring chances between Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe, so his chances of improving that with these new linemates are slim.
The Rangers and Panthers have played nearly 14 periods through four games thanks to the three overtimes, but Lundell has only three shots. Lundell didn't have a shot in Games 1 and 4, and I like his chances of getting one or less again in this game.
Igor Shesterkin UNDER 28.5 Saves
The Panthers sent everything they could at Igor Shesterkin in Games 3 and 4. Shesterkin was the only reason the Rangers are still in this series, and he could continue doing that in Game 5.
However, the Panthers didn't generate as many chances in the first two games on the road. It's hard to figure out if that's because the Rangers play better at home or if the Panthers have a different strategy. It also could be that the Rangers get better matchups defensively with the home-ice advantage of the last change.
Personally, as someone who watches the Bruins struggle to make plays on their home ice in the Spring when the weather changes and the ice gets softer, it could be the poor ice at Madison Square Garden. If you don't believe me, ask Paul Maurice.
The play may not be as clean at MSG in Game 5, leading to fewer offensive plays and shots toward Shesterkin. The Panthers had just 27 shots in Games 1 and 2.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
