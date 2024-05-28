Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Panthers Game 4 (Brandon Montour Must Step Up For Florida Panthers)
By Nate Duffett
Game 3 was a classic in this series, as the Rangers entered the third period with a 4-2 lead. The Panthers poured the pressure on Igor Shesterkin, and if it weren't for his stellar goaltending, the game wouldn't have made it to overtime.
However, the Rangers snuck into overtime, and Alex Wennberg scored the winner five minutes in to give them their second straight overtime victory.
The Panthers now find themselves in a dangerous spot, as a loss in Game 4 could build an insermountable 3-1 deficit.
Here's how I would attack Game 4 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Panthers Game 4
- Brandon Montour Anytime Goal Scorer
- Matthew Tkachuk UNDER 3.5 Shots on Goal
- Vincent Trocheck OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Brandon Montour Anytime Goal Scorer
The daily props have been going well and I have two confident shots on goal plays still to come, so we'll take a flyer with this one. Montour is a Panther like Tkachuk who drags the team into the fight when their backs are against the wall, which means this crucial Game 4 could be one of his best of the playoffs.
Montour has zero points in his last six games, and much like Barkov in Game 3, his scoreless streak needs to end. There will be no better time than in Game 4 with his team desperate for a win.
Matthew Tkachuk UNDER 3.5 Shots on Goal
Tkachuk is the type of player to drag his team into the fight, and I expect him to do that with Florida's season seemingly on the line in Game 4. Plenty of teams have erased a 3-1 deficit before, but it will be tough against Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers.
Just because I expect Tkachuk to be a factor doesn't mean he will get plenty of shots on goal. This line of 3.5 seems like an overreaction to his seven shots in Game 3, especially given that he tallied eight shots in the four games before Game 3.
It wouldn't surprise me if Tkachuk records a couple of points to help the Panthers even the series, but I can't see him getting this many shots on goal again.
Vincent Trocheck OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Sometimes, the bets you don't make are your best decisions, which happened in Game 4. It was hard to decide what would happen with Florida returning home, which gave me pause when considering taking Trocheck's shot prop for the third straight game.
Trocheck's shot prop had been hitting at an insane rate, as Trocheck had three or more shots in eight of his last nine games. Despite that, the oddsmakers continued to make the prop 2.5. We stayed away from Trocheck in Game 3, and it paid off, as despite a lot of offense from both teams, he had zero shots on goal.
It was the first time he was held without a shot in this playoff run, and whenever he had an off-night so far, he has always bounced back with a good outing. I expect him to do the same in this game, with the Rangers looking to take a 3-1 grip on the series with two straight wins in Sunrise.
You can follow Nate Duffett's daily plays on BetStamp here.