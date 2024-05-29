Best NHL Playoff Prop Bets for Stars vs. Oilers Game 4 (Connor McDavid Has Good Value in Must-Win Game)
By Nate Duffett
It will be hard for the Edmonton Oilers to shake off their collapse in Game 3 when they had a 2-0 lead but gave up three goals in less than four minutes.
Can the Oilers even this series at home like the Panthers last night? Or will the Stars' best players step up again in Game 4?
The Oilers briefly tied the game at the end of the second period. However, the Stars controlled the third period, with Jason Robertson getting his third goal and Miro Heiskanen icing the game with the empty netter for the 5-3 victory.
Here's how I would attack Game 4 from a prop perspective.
NHL Playoffs Prop Bets for Stars vs. Oilers Game 4
- Connor McDavid Anytime Goal Scorer
- Tyler Seguin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
- Logan Stankoven OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
Connor McDavid Anytime Goal Scorer
The Stars look like a good bet to win this game and take a 3-1 series lead. However, that doesn't mean Connor McDavid and Co. will go down without a fight. McDavid was snake-bitten against Vancouver but already has more goals in this series.
We are getting some good value for McDavid to score a goal, as Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman are favored over him. I think McDavid will be the one to step up in Game 4 to give the Oilers a chance, and there's no choice but to look at the best player on the planet as the third-highest odds on this team to score a goal.
Tyler Seguin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal
Tyler Seguin continued his emergence as one of the Stars' best offensive players in Game 3, tallying two assists in the comeback.
Seguin on the right wing with Robertson and Roope Hintz looks like a found gem for Pete Deboer, and this could be Seguin's turn to get some shots on goal after Robertson's hat trick.
Roope Hintz is the distributor on this line, and after Robertson's hat trick, he may be looking to find him more. However, Robertson breaking out in Game 3 may also emphasize him by the Edmonton defense, which can open up Seguin for more opportunities.
Seguin would also be worth looking at as an anytime goal scorer, but considering he has just two goals over his last six games, we'll take his shots total instead.
Logan Stankoven OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
Logan Stankoven has been quiet for a while now, registering just three shots and one assist over his last four games. He got back on the scoresheet in Game 3 with an assist and played his best game in a while. The issue for Stankoven is that his time on ice dropped by four minutes from Game 2, but he should be motivated to get back in DeBoer's good graces in this game.
We profited on Stankoven's big-game mentality early in the playoffs, but luckily have stayed away from him during this cold streak. I'm ready to jump back on board, as I think he could be a factor in the Stars taking a 3-1 series lead in this game.
